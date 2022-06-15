OnePlus 10/10T Renders and Specs are Here

We have been hearing rumours about the upcoming OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T, and even though there is not much official information available, a new leak sheds light on how the phone is going to look like, as well as some specs, and honestly, it is not all that different from what you would expect.

MySmartPrice managed to get their hands on the phone's renders, the device carries model number CPH2413 and looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro. more specifically, the entire camera island on the back looks like something that we have already seen before. However, there seems to be no Hasselblad branding this time around.

The OnePlus 10/10T Looks to be Lacking Any Imagination

You can see the renders below.





The key difference here is that the OnePlus 10/10T comes with a center-mounted punch-hole cutout rather than going for the left-aligned cutout. But other than that, we cannot see any differences. The phone is also said to be available in black and white.

The lack of Hasselblad branding is rather curious, however, we will still have to wait for the official images. There is no alert slider, either. Which is the most disappointing part, to be honest.

As far as the specs are concerned, the OnePlus 10/10T is said to come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 8 to 12 gigs of RAM, and 128 to 256 gigs of storage. You are also getting a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, 4,800 mAh battery, and 150W USB-C charging.

For the optics, the main camera on the OnePlus 10/10T is said to be the Sony IMX766 which will be a 50-megapixel sensor. You also have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

At the moment, we are not sure when the OnePlus 10/10T is going to go official but we will keep a close eye on any release information that would make its way to us in the coming days.