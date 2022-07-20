OnePlus 10T is Launching Next Month with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The next OnePlus flagship has leaked a number of times over the last couple of months and although the leaks that have been out revealed contradictory information, we finally have a confirmation from the company itself. In a recent post on its community forums, the company announced that it is hosting an event in New York City on August 3rd, and in that event, the new OnePlus 10T 5G will be unveiled.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will Largely be the Same as its Predecessor but with a Better CPU and More Refinements

There is more, however. OnePlus has also mentioned that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be using the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This means that the device is going to be better than the OnePlus 10 Pro. Additionally, the company also confirmed that it will be showcasing OxygenOS 13 during the event but the phone is not going to launch with it as it will arrive later this year.

The post also includes an event invite which gives us a glimpse of the OnePlus 10T 5G in the familiar sandstone finish on the back but we are not sure if the phone will actually launch with this finish.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be broadcasted live on the company's website and YouTube channel, and you can check out the timing below.

10 am Eastern Time (ET)

3 pm British Summer Time (BST)

4 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST)

7.30 pm India Standard Time (IST)

10 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)

Last but not the least, if you are in New York City, you can also attend the in-person event at Gotham Hall; if you purchase the ticket for the event, you will "get top-tier merchandise" along with OnePlus Nord Buds.

Are you looking forward to the OnePlus 10T 5G? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.