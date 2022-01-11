OnePlus 10 Pro Launches in China with Improved Camera Setup and More

After weeks of teasing, the OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been launched in China. This is a different move than what the company normally goes for. Unlike the previous years, this time around, the phone is going to launch in China first, followed by a global release later this year.

Much of the OnePlus 10 Pro has already been leaked, so there are very few surprises. Still, for those wondering, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 gigs of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro does bring a number of enhancements as well; you are now getting a much larger 5,000 mAh battery that is paired with SuperVOOC 80W fast charging that can go from 0 to 100 in just 32 minutes. The phone will also ship with 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.





As expected, the company is continuing their partnership with Hasselblad on the OnePlus 10 Pro; the phone is coming with a “second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” and you will get access to calibration from the Swedish camera masters. The selfie camera on the front is a 32-megapixel sensor while the triple-camera setup on the back comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens.

The new Hasselblad Pro mode will let you take 12-bit RAW images on all three rear camera lenses while all the lenses are also capable of shooting 10-bit color videos as well.













The OnePlus 10 Pro also becomes the first phone from the company to include a dedicated movie mode for video. This will give you complete control of ISO levels, shutter speed, and more. Users will be able to record in LOG format for the first time, which will allow for much better control when grading your footage.

On the software front, you are to get the ColorOS 12.1 that is based on Android 12 minus the Google Play services. When the OnePius 10 series comes to the global market, you will get OxygenOS 12 on top of ColorOS and based on Android 12.

As said before, the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently exclusive to China and will be available for purchase starting January 13th in two colors: Volcanic Black and Emerald Frost. The global launch will take place later in 2022.