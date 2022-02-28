OnePlus 10 Pro is Launching Globally Next Month

OnePlus has finally decided to unveil the timeline for the global launch of its first 2022 flagship and for those interested, the OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship will be hitting North America, Europe, and India at the end of March.

OnePlus 10 Pro Finally Releasing Globally in March, Marking the End of "Unified OS" the Company Was Working On

According to the company, the OnePlus 10 Pro happens to be the fastest-selling phone in China and it has been over a month since the phone officially launched in the home country and according to the company, the phone has managed to generate a revenue of 100 million Yuan or $15 million in the first and second open sales.

OnePlus Decides Against Killing OxygenOS

For those wondering, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be running Oxygen OS 12.1 globally. The company has decided to backtrack on the unified OS plan it was previously working on. This means that Oxygen OS is here to stay and will be featured on all the OnePlus phones that are coming in the future, this is, of course, for the global versions.

As far as the delay between the Chinese and global launch is concerned, that happened because of the software development for global markets takes longer because of factors such as carrier compliance and more. CEO Pete Lau has promised that the company is working at solving this issue in the future.

Last but not the least, it is also important to know that the OnePlus 10 Pro is the only flagship the company is launching next month. This means that we still have no word if there is going to be a vanilla OnePlus 10, but if we do hear something about it, we will let you know.

Are you excited about the OnePlus 10 Pro finally heading towards the global market? Let us know how you feel about Oxygen OS finally being a global software for OnePlus phones.