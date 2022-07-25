Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Official Forum Now Open

It seems like Samsung is now one step closer to launching the beta program for Android 13-based One UI 5.0 as the company has just opened the official forums and this could only mean one thing - that the release is imminent in the countries/regions that would normally support the update. The forum has gone live on the Samsung Community website, so it definitely means that one could expect another announcement soon.

Galaxy S22 Users Could Soon Enjoy Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 as Samsung Opens Official Forums

However, it is important to know that we are not sure about when Samsung is going to actually start the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program but as a Samsung user, I definitely am looking forward to the beta program.

As expected, the Galaxy S22 series will be the first one to get the Android 13 beta, followed by the rest of the devices, so it would not be a surprise that Samsung is launching the beta program in the coming days.

Now, for those wondering, Android 13 does not bring a lot of visual changes as this update focuses more on under-the-hood improvements to the overall security of the operating system along with other optimizations to how notifications and permissions work. So, it would be safe to say that One UI 5.0 is not going to be a massive visual change. As a matter of fact, we have a video showcasing One UI 5.0 in action and you can look at the video and tell that there are not a lot of visual changes.

If Samsung does bring the Android 13 out on the supported phones, then it would once again become one of the fastest OEMs aside from Google to release the update for their phones. We will keep you posted as we hear more about Android 13 on your Galaxy devices.