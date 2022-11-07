Menu
One UI 5.0 Becomes Even More Powerful with New Good Lock Module

Furqan Shahid
Nov 7, 2022
One UI 5.0 Becomes Even More Powerful with New Good Lock Module
There is no denying that ever since it was announced, Good Lock has become a lot more powerful than it used to be. For those who don't know, it is just a home for all the modules that Samsung works on, and combined, these modules make the overall experience of One UI infinitely better. This is, of course, on top of the already amazing One UI experience. Today, Samsung has released RegiStar, a new module that will make your One UI 5.0 even more powerful than before.

RegiStar is an Excellent Good Lock Module to Super Charge Your One UI 5.0-Powered Galaxy Phone

According to a post on the Samsung Community forums, the RegiStar module is available for all Galaxy devices running One UI 5.0. If you are in the supported regions, you can go ahead and download it from the Galaxy Store by following this link. Once downloaded, you can go ahead and reorganize the settings menu on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet, the module also lets you add or remove items from the menu and organize the order in which the items show up in the menu. Furthermore, it even lets you add new shortcuts to the Settings menu.

In addition to that, you can use the module to hide your email from the Settings menu, toggle between your full name or nickname in the menu, and customize the search results and related tag suggestions, making One UI 5.0 even more powerful than before.

However, the most important feature that makes One UI 5.0 a lot better is the feature that lets you tap the back of your device to perform actions, and you can, of course, use the power button to trigger Google Assistant.

It is worth noting that some of the features listed above are only available on select devices, so even if your phone is running One UI 5.0, it is not necessary that all the features are going to be working.

The Good Lock team has mentioned that they will be releasing two more modules in the coming days but we still don't know what those are.

