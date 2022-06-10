One Piece Odyssey Summer Game Fest Trailer Provides New Quick Look At The Straw Hat Pirates and More
A new One Piece Odyssey trailer has been shared online, providing a new quick look at the Straw Hat Pirates.
The new trailer, which has been shown during the Summer Game Fest 2022 show yesterday, sadly doesn't feature any actual gameplay, only providing, as already mentioned, a new look at the game's main characters. You can check out the new trailer below.
While the latest One Piece Odyssey trailer doesn't show any gameplay, we do have some idea on how the upcoming JRPG by ILCA will play, thanks to some screenshots that have been shared last month on the game's official Japanese website. According to the information shared on the website, One Piece Odyssey will feature turn-based combat powered by a rock-paper-scissors system where players will be able to bring up to four party members. While on the field, players will also be able to use the Straw Hat Pirates' unique abilities to destroy obstacles and explore locations further.
One Piece Odyssey launches this year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is an RPG project filled with the unique elements of adventure from ONE PIECE that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of ONE PIECE and now is ready to be unveiled!
Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of ONE PIECE. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series.
