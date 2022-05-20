One Piece Odyssey New Screens Showcase Exploration, Battle System
New One Piece Odyssey screenshots have been shared on the game's official website, providing new details on exploration and combat mechanics.
According to the Japanese official website for the game, players will need to use the unique skills of each Straw Hat to explore locations fully, such as Luffy's rubber abilities, Franky's tool building abilities, and more.
A couple of the new screenshots also shed some more light on the game's turn-based combat system. Apparently, it will be possible to have up to four party members, and it seems like the game will feature some sort of rock-paper-scissors system that will dictate resistances and weaknesses for party members and enemies. One Piece Odyssey will also feature some sort of combination techniques and other mid-combat cinematic sequences.
One Piece Odyssey launches sometime in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is an RPG project filled with the unique elements of adventure from ONE PIECE that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of ONE PIECE and now is ready to be unveiled!
Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of ONE PIECE. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series.
A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy’s missing straw hat…
During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew set outs on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.