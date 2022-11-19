ONDA Launches Z790 PLUS-W, A White PCB Motherboard For Just $120 US

ONDA may not be the first name that comes to mind when buying a motherboard but the board maker has released a new product, the Z790 PLUS-W, which offers insane value for a product that rocks a Z790 chipset.

ONDA's Z790 PLUS-W Motherboard Has A White PCB, Looks Nice & Costs Just $120 US

The ONDA Z790 Plus-W motherboard comes with the LGA 1700/1800 socket that can easily support both Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake & 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. Since this is a very low-end board, it's featuring just two DDR4 DIMM slots which can support memory speeds of up to 3600 Mbps. These speeds aren't anything fancy but the motherboard does support overclocking beyond that.

2 of 9

VRM on the ONDA Z790 Plus-W motherboard 10+2 phase Dr.MOS design which features two white colored aluminum heatsinks and should be enough to keep it cool under load. Power to the CPU is provided by an 8-pin plug. As for expansion, the motherboard features two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots (x16 / x1), & two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots (both with metal shielding and heatsinks). Storage includes three SATA III ports.

Looking at the I/O, you get all the basics including 4 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, a 2.5G LAN port, M.2 WiFi card with WiFi6 and BTv5 capabilities. Additional features on the ONDA Z790 Plus-W come as a CMOS switch that is located on the I/O, a 3-channel Audio interface, HDMI/VGA/DP outputs & a DEBUG LED on the motherboard. The motherboard is said to offer great compatibility with all Intel 12th Gen and 13th Gen CPUs and while it may not overclock as well as the higher-end boards, it'll offer great value at 899 RMB or $120 US which is just a phenomenal price for a Z790 motherboard. Meanwhile, AMD has no X670 motherboards priced under the $200 or even $250 US price range.

The unfortunate part is that ONDA's Z790 PLUS-W or any ONDA motherboard is hard to find anywhere outside of the Asian Pacific market.