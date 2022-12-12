An Older Steve Jobs Gets Depicted In The Latest Image Made By An Artist Using AI

Many people will agree that Steve Jobs passed before his time, with others siding with the fact that Apple would have been significantly different had the co-founder of the technology giant been alive today. With the help of AI, one artist manages to make an image of the man behind the multi-billion-dollar company as if he had never left us.

New image shows Steve Jobs rocking his iconic full sleeves black shirt as if he is getting ready to take center stage at another Apple keynote

Alper Yesiltas, an artist residing in Turkey, has made a series of images using AI and employing the hashtag ‘#asifnothinghappened’ to showcase celebrities and well-known individuals as if they were alive right now. Out of several images, which include Princess Diana, James Gandolfini, Heath Ledger, and others, an image of Steve Jobs is present.

The man behind the creation of the iPhone is wearing the familiar long-sleeved black shirt, looking much healthier, less pale and older. Assuming Jobs was alive today, he would have been 67 years old. Unfortunately, he passed away due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 56 years, and since then, Tim Cook has taken over the mantle of CEO, overseeing the company and launching a multitude of products for over a decade.

An artist took advantage of AI to make a realistic image of Steve Jobs

Given Steve Jobs’ distaste for styluses when he unveiled the first iPhone, he might not have been too keen on the idea of bringing pen support to iPad models or launching an AR headset that can project mixed-reality content. One really cannot tell what decisions he would have taken to run the company and face the competition, but 2022 is a lot different than what the landscape was in 2011, with some firms not as massive as they are now.

You can check out more of Yesiltas work by clicking on the source link below. We are confident that you will find more personalities that you will instantly recognize.

News Source: Alper Yesiltas