Omar Sohail
Sep 23, 2022, 02:50 AM EDT
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to Start From $599, Both Models to Be Available in Three Finishes

The prices of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have supposedly leaked and in addition to starting from $599, there are also some rewards for early adopters, which you will read about shortly.

Pre-Order and Gift Card Details for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Also Provided

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in three colors, according to multiple tweets published by Artem Russakovskii. However, Google will not launch them in the exact finish, with one tweet mentioning that the regular version will be available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass, while the more expensive model will arrive in Obsidian, Hazel and Snow. The Pixel 7 Pro will launch at $899, and in case you did not notice, these are the same prices that Google stamped on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last year.

Google Decides to Film People Reacting to Pixel 7 Pro and Confirm Pre Order Date

This may explain why the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sport minimal design changes compared to their direct predecessors, which is not bad since both flagships tout a unique aesthetic that has not been seen before in smartphones previously. The tweets state that the pre-order date for both smartphones is October 6, with the official launch expected on October 13. According to rumors, depending on demand, the release might get delayed to October 18.

Artem also shares rewards for those who pre-order any of the two models. For customers who pre-order the Pixel 7, Target is rumored to offer a $100 gift card, while early adopters of the Pixel 7 Pro will be given a $200 gift card. Other conditions for customers to become eligible for these rewards is not listed, but we will likely find out on October 6. Google may run a trade-in program for these new flagships and give better value to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners, but sadly, these details were not mentioned in the tweets.

Secondly, the advertising giant may be more responsible with the launch this time by not shipping the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to customers with buggy software that takes weeks to address. Hopefully, the company would have learned from its previous endeavors.

News Source: Artem Russakovskii

