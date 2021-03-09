Official KONAMI Shop Suikoden T-Shirt Giveaway (North America)

The official KONAMI online shop opened a few weeks ago, allowing fans of the company's brands (Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, PES, Suikoden to name a few) to purchase all kinds of merchandise on their favorite game, ranging from home goods to a variety of apparel, accessories, specialty items, and classic collectibles. There's no Silent Hill merchandise yet, but KONAMI and LA-based agency WAYPOINT (which is in charge of the store, including orders and customer service) promised to carefully consider fan and consumer feedback in ongoing efforts to develop future selections of brand items.

To celebrate the KONAMI shop's opening, Wccftech has been given the opportunity to set up a giveaway for the Suikoden Ink Circle T-Shirt (L size), normally priced at $39.99. Do note that the giveaway is restricted to North America (that is to say, the United States of America and Canada) for shipping reasons.

Metal Gear Solid, Other Konami IP Outsourcing Rumored, Bloober Team May Be on Silent Hill

Enter the contest via the Gleam box below for a chance to win. We'll announce the winner in two weeks from today. Good luck!

Suikoden Ink Circle T-Shirt (L size) Giveaway

