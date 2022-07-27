Menu
Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders and Colorways Leak

Furqan Shahid
Jul 27, 2022
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be launching on August 10th,l after this year and we have already seen both devices in a myriad of leaks. This normally happens with every other phone, so this is not surprising at all. Now, the clamshell device has leaked once again courtesy of OnLeaks and GizNext. The sources have leaked the official press renders and colorways of the upcoming phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Looks Largely Like its Predecessor and That is Okay

The new renders that we have show the complete design of the Flip 4, which looks a lot similar to the one we have seen on the Galaxy Z flip 3. We can see the vertically placed dual camera system on the back, volume keys on the right, a USB-C port on the bottom, and a center-aligned selfie camera on the foldable screen. There is another single key on the right side.

As per the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be coming in black, golden, purple, and light blue. They might be officially called Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue.

You can check the renders below.

Now, for those wondering, Samsung is set to unveil the Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on August 10th at the Galaxy Unpacked event. We will also be getting the new Galaxy Watch 5 series and a successor to the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung has made sure that users who are interested in the upcoming devices can go ahead and reserve their phone and accessories ahead of launch, and there are some exciting discounts for those who do. You can reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 4 here.

