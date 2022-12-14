Octopath Traveler II New Trailer Introduces Throné And Temenos

A new Octopath Traveler II was shared online today, providing players a new look at some of the features of the gorgeous 2D-HD role-playing game launching on PC and consoles in around two months.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, introduces two of the game's main characters, Throné the Thief and Temenos the Cleric. The trailer also showcases the updated job system featured in the game and the higher degree of freedom players will have than in the original game.

Octopath Traveler II is shaping up quite nicely, as all the trailers released so far, like The Merchant & The Scholar trailer, show a definite improvement over the original game, with a more varied setting, gameplay improvements, a day and night system, and much more.

Octopath Traveler II launches on February 24th, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Learn more about the upcoming role-playing game by checking out the overview below.

The story takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea. It is a bustling era, wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies. Some people thrill to glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty. In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey.