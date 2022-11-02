Menu
Company

Octopath Traveler II New Trailer Introduces the Merchant and the Scholar

Francesco De Meo
Nov 2, 2022, 06:11 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Octopath Traveler II

A new Octopath Traveler II trailer has been shared online today, introducing two of the game's main characters.

The Merchant & The Scholar trailer, which can be watched below, introduces Partitio the Merchant and Osvald the Scholar, as well as their unique abilities, a new battle mechanic called Latent Powers, new traversal mechanics and more.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Final Trailer Provides New Story and Gameplay Overview

Octopath Traveler II launches on February 24th, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

The story takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea.

It is a bustling era, wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies.

Some people thrill to glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty.

In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – Everything You Need to Know About Zack Fair’s Return

Embark on an adventure all your own.

KEY FEATURES

  • Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.
  • The series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights.
  • The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.
  • Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.
  • Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 299

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order