Octopath Traveler II Brings a Colorful New Cast to Multiple Platforms in Early 2023

The original Octopath Traveler was an important early Nintendo Switch title – one of its first original RPGs and a key piece of third-party support when the success of the platform wasn’t yet a sure thing. Several years later, the Switch is Nintendo’s biggest hit ever and Octopath Traveler II is on the way, although the game will now be a multi-platform release.

As revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, Octopath Traveler II will stick to the format laid down by the first game, allowing you to play through prologues featuring eight different characters, who will eventually join together at the end. This time around players will take control of Hikari (The Warrior), Agnes (The Dancer), Partitio (The Merchant), Osvald (The Scholar), Throne (The Thief), Temenos (The Cleric), Ochette (The Hunter), and Castti (The Apothecary). You can get to know the new crew, below.

Overall, I’d have to say the cast for Octopath Traveler II looks more interesting than the bunch from the first game. The setting looks more varied too, with some more modern touches amongst the traditional JPRG fare. According to the Octopath II trailer, a day/night system will also be in play this time around. Here’s hoping the game can live up to the recent Live A Live remake in terms of charm. Here’s Nintendo and Square Enix’s official description for Octopath Traveler II…

“Introducing a new entry in the Octopath Traveler series! Octopath Traveler II takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take.”

Octopath Traveler II launches on PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch on February 24, 2023. What do you think? Ready for another HD-2D adventure or are you not feeling the grip of Octopath anymore?