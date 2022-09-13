Menu
Company

Octopath Traveler II Brings a Colorful New Cast to Multiple Platforms in Early 2023

Nathan Birch
Sep 13, 2022
Octopath Traveler II

The original Octopath Traveler was an important early Nintendo Switch title – one of its first original RPGs and a key piece of third-party support when the success of the platform wasn’t yet a sure thing. Several years later, the Switch is Nintendo’s biggest hit ever and Octopath Traveler II is on the way, although the game will now be a multi-platform release.

As revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, Octopath Traveler II will stick to the format laid down by the first game, allowing you to play through prologues featuring eight different characters, who will eventually join together at the end. This time around players will take control of Hikari (The Warrior), Agnes (The Dancer), Partitio (The Merchant), Osvald (The Scholar), Throne (The Thief), Temenos (The Cleric), Ochette (The Hunter), and Castti (The Apothecary). You can get to know the new crew, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Pikmin 4 Finally Arrives in 2023, Will Feature Pikmin-Eye View and Simplified Controls

Overall, I’d have to say the cast for Octopath Traveler II looks more interesting than the bunch from the first game. The setting looks more varied too, with some more modern touches amongst the traditional JPRG fare. According to the Octopath II trailer, a day/night system will also be in play this time around. Here’s hoping the game can live up to the recent Live A Live remake in terms of charm. Here’s Nintendo and Square Enix’s official description for Octopath Traveler II…

“Introducing a new entry in the Octopath Traveler series! Octopath Traveler II takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take.”

Octopath Traveler II launches on PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch on February 24, 2023. What do you think? Ready for another HD-2D adventure or are you not feeling the grip of Octopath anymore?

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order