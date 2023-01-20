Octopath Traveler II New Trailer Focuses On Ochette And Castti, Story Progression And More

A new Octopath Traveler II trailer was released online today, showcasing two of the main characters and their unique abilities, as well as story progression mechanics and much more.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the Hunter Ochette and the apothecary Castti, providing a quick overview of their stories and special abilities that can be used on the field and in combat. Additionally, the trailer provides some additional details on story progression and how it will differ between characters.

Octopath Traveler II launches on February 24th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the next HD-2D role-playing game by Square Enix and Acquire with the overview below.

KEY FEATURES

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

The series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights.

The Octopath Traveler II story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.

Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.