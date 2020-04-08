Observer: System Redux Announced, Full “Next-Gen” Reveal Coming Soon

New console generations are usually accompanied a ton of remakes and remasters, and it seems the first one for the upcoming generation of consoles may have been announced. Developer Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Blair Witch) has been teasing something for a while, and today, they officially announced Observer: System Redux on Twitter.

DualSense Controller’s Built-In Mics Can Identify the Player and Filter Background Noise

Bloober team doesn’t specify exactly what Observer: System Redux is, but the title and the fact that the teaser trailer reuses art from the original game strongly points to some type of remake or remaster. Of course, the most interesting thing about the announcement it specifically promises a full “next-gen” reveal is incoming. So, when might this reveal take place? A banner on Bloober Team’s Facebook page originally provided an April 16 date, although that has since been removed. The Internet is forever though!

With both Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 featuring backward compatibility, it’s likely they’ll see less ports and remasters than the current consoles did near launch. That said, I’m sure we’ll still see plenty of new versions of old games on the XSX and PS5. As for Observer: System Redux, the original game was an ambitious if somewhat flawed experience, so it will be interesting to see what Bloober Team do with it. Here’s what Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo had to say about the game in his original review…

Observer is a very interesting first person adventure game featuring a well-crafted setting and characters as well as the team's signature transitions, which manage to carry everything forward in spite of the gameplay which gets slightly repetitive over time. While the single elements may not be particularly original, the sum of the parts more than makes up for it, making Observers a worthy purchase for fans of psychological horror and dystopian settings.

What do you think? Interested in seeing what Observer looks like on the XSX and PS5? What other next-gen remakes are you looking forward to?