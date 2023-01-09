OBS Studio 29 Adds AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Intel Arc AV1 GPU Encoding Support

OBS Studio 29 has finally added support for AV1 encoding on AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Intel Arc GPU lineup within the latest update.

Finally Out of BETA! Everyone Can Now Enjoy AV1 Encoding With AMD Radeon RX 7900 & Intel Arc GPUs In OBS Studio 29

Back in November, OBS added support for Intel & AMD AV1 encoding within the BETA version of the software. That changes today as the OBS Studio v29 comes out of BETA and enables everyone, including AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Intel Arc GPU owners to benefit from the AV1 hardware within their graphics cards. OBS had already introduced AV1 encoding support for NVIDIA and the new GeForce RTX 40 series Ada Lovelace graphics cards.

Following is the list of features that come with OBS Studio 29:

Added support for the AMD AV1 Encoder for the RX7000 series GPUs on Windows [AMD/Jim]

Added support for the Intel AV1 Encoder for Arc GPUs on Windows [Intel/Jim]

Added support for the Intel HEVC Encoder on Windows [yuriy-chumak/rcdrone/Jim]

Added an upward compressor filter [pkv]

Added a 3-band equalizer filter [Jim]

Added support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on macOS, including P010 and HDR [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering/PatTheMav/gxalpha]

Added support for macOS Desk View [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering]

The update also adds various tweaks, improvements & bug fixes, including the addition of various improvements to NVIDIA Video and Audio filters. including a Mask Refresh slider and support for temporal processing, which provides better-quality masking. These are listed below:

Tweaks and Improvements

The Replay Buffer's memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8GB [Rodney]

Added media key support in Linux [kkartaltepe]

Various improvements to NVIDIA Video and Audio filters, including a Mask Refresh slider and support for temporal processing, which provides better quality masking [pkv]

Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving on Windows; indexes should now match regardless of Mode, and reconnected displays should show the correct monitor [jpark37] Note: This does mean existing Display Capture sources will be blank until manually configured, to avoid showing the wrong display

Added support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs [pkv]

Disabled ScreenCaptureKit Display & App capture on macOS 12 due to various issues; users should either update to macOS 13 or use the existing Screen Capture source [PatTheMav]

Removed the automatic numbering on Multiview labels [Warchamp7]

Added the ability to mute individual browser docks [WizardCM]

Added the ability to right click and 'Inspect' individual browser docks [WizardCM]

Changed the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility & performance [RytoEX]

Added support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

Added the Apple VT Hardware encoder to the Auto Configuration Wizard [gxalpha]

Improved FFmpeg VA-API enablement by directly using Libva to check device capabilities [tytan652]

Various minor UX/accessibility tweaks in the UI [Warchamp7/cg2121]

Raised the speed at which dynamic bitrate recovers after a drop [Jim]

Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

Added a slide counter to the Source Toolbar when an Image Slide Show is selected