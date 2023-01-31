NVIDIA Titan RTX “Ada” Graphics Card Spotted In Shipping Manifest, 48 GB GDDR6X Memory & PG137 Board

A recent shipping manifest might be our first hint that NVIDIA is indeed working on a brand new Titan RTX graphics card featuring the Ada architecture.

NVIDIA Titan RTX With Ada Lovelace GPU Architecture Spotted With 48 GB GDDR6X Memory & PG137 Board

The shipping manifests can be seen listed at Volza which tracks global import data and has various containers of the "PG137-0000" GPUs (prototypes) heading out from the United States to India for further testing & validation. There are several other GPUs mentioned but those have already been launched as the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 Ti. There's currently no graphics card out there that utilizes the specific PG137 board and features 48 GB GDDR6 memory. One might expect this to be the RTX 6000 Ada but that's a vastly different board design.

NVIDIA Titan RTX Ada Graphics Card 'Rumored' Specifications

According to the Kopite7kimi, the next-generation NVIDIA Titan RTX graphics card based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is expected to feature the AD102 GPU, rocking 142 SMs on 18,176 CUDA cores. A similarly configured chip is rumored to be featured on the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti card & has the AD102-400-A1 designation. Only the fully enabled SKU with all 144 SMs should get the AD102-450-A1 designation but it is unlikely that a product with such a chip is expected to launch. It could be introduced later on as another Workstation or BFGPU-class card but no rumor has listed a fully enabled Ada AD102 GPU yet.

The NVIDIA Titan RTX "Ada" is also rumored to be equipped with 48 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 384-bit wide bus interface. Now the listing clearly reads GDDR6 and not GDDR6X memory but it would be weird to not include the fastest memory solution on a premium product such as the RTX Titan. One possibility is that the standard Non-X memory is used to lower the outrageously high power consumption which is rated around 800-900W. The other possibility is that the listing simply doesn't differentiate between the GDDR6 and GDDR6X memory standards. The latter seems more plausible since that's also the case with the RTX 4090/4080/4070 Ti listings by the same lister.

More recently, Matthew Smith of TechPowerUP reported (now redacted via Videocardz) that the NVIDIA Titan RTX "Ada" graphics card is indeed being tested and has shown up in validation with a 2235 MHz base & 2520 MHz boost clocks along with 48 GB GDDDR6X memory. Now, this doesn't mean that the card is ready for prime launch but only gives us an indication that there's something more powerful out there that may or may not come to market. The graphics card is expected to feature a quad-slot cooling solution and a very unique PCB and I/O design which we detailed here.

The card would easily pass the 100 TFLOPs barrier even at stock clocks considering the RTX 4090 can already hit 2.8-2.9 GHz boost frequencies casually and the same would've been the case with the TITAN.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-400? TBD 144 / 18176? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-400? TBD 144 / 18176? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-301/300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251/250 PG141-SKU 345/343 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106-350 PG190 SKU *** 34 / 4352 8 GB / 128-but 18 Gbps / 288.0 GB/s 160W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 AD107? TBD TBD TBD TBD ~100W TBD Q3 2023?

News Source: Harukaze5719