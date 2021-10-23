NVIDIA RTX A2000 Workstation Graphics Card Showcases Impressive Mining Efficiency, Up To 41 MH/s Under 70 Watts

It looks like the smallest NVIDIA Ampere workstation graphics card, the RTX A2000, offers the best mining efficiency of all GPUs so far. Tested by Mining channel, Dizzy Mining, the RTX A2000 delivers some impressive efficiency figures when mining Ethereum.

NVIDIA RTX A2000 Is The Most Efficient Mining GPU Ever! Produces Up To 41 MH/s at Just 66W

The NVIDIA RTX A2000 features the Ampere GPU architecture. In terms of specifications, the RTX A2000 rocks the GA106 GPU which is equipped with 3328 CUDA cores, 104 Tensor cores, and 26 RT cores, all of which offer a nice performance bump over the previous generation offerings. In terms of memory, the card is equipped with 6 GB GDDR6 capacity that runs across a 192-bit bus interface and the DRAM features ECC support for error-free computing.

The RTX A2000 itself comes in a small form factor design, featuring a half-height and half-length board. The card even has a small blower type-fan on the shroud. Since this is a 70W TDP card, there are no power connectors. It's a simple plug-and-use card that offers great efficiency in a compact design. There are four Mini DisplayPorts (1.4) near the rear panel IO shroud which also comes with a small vent to exhaust hot air out.

As for mining performance, the NVIDIA RTX A2000 delivers up to 41 MH/s at just 66W when tuned. The core clock was increased by +100 MHz while the memory clock was adjusted to +1500 MHz. In terms of power limit, the slider was moved to 95% while the fan speed is pushed to 100%. The card peaks at 51C at full load in mining. Interestingly, enabling ECC while mining hammered the mining performance a lot so it's better to keep it disabled if you plan on mining on the workstation card. In terms of mining efficiency, the RTX A2000 now takes the lead over the RX 6600:

AMD RX 6600 XT (Tuned) - ~33 MH/s @ 55W (0.59 PPW)

~33 MH/s @ 55W (0.59 PPW) AMD RX 6600 Non-XT (Tuned) - ~30 MH/s @ 50W (0.61 PPW)

~30 MH/s @ 50W (0.61 PPW) NVIDIA RTX A2000 (Tuned) - ~41 MH/s @ 66W (0.62 PPW)

Availability and pricing is another thing though. The NVIDIA RTX A2000 is priced at $649.99 US and will be hitting retail outlets in December. Since the video went live, many miners have started pre-ordering the graphics card and are expecting delivery by the mid of November.