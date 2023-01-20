NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Workstation Graphics Card With Over 18K Cores & 48 GB Memory Hits Retail For $6800 US

Today, NVIDIA announces the retail availability of its flagship workstation graphics card based on the Ada architecture, the RTX 6000 Ada.
NVIDIA's RTX 6000 Workstation Graphics Card Features A Whopping 18K+ Cores, and 48 GB Memory, All For A Price of $6800 US
The NVIDIA RTX 6000 graphics card is aimed at the workstation segment and will utilize the Pro driver suite. It is not intended to be used for gaming though one can still game on it if they want since NVIDIA's drivers are very flexible. One might easily get confused with the naming scheme of the new card but one should remember that the Ampere generation had an 'A' at the beginning of the model name whereas the Ada generation doesn't feature any alphabets in the beginning. The card is simply called the RTX 6000 instead of the RTX A6000 (Last-gen).
The specifications of the NVIDIA RTX 6000 are also better than the GeForce RTX 4090. It has just 2 SMs disabled at 142 which offer up to 18,176 CUDA cores. That's 11% more cores & SMs than the RTX 4090 GPU. But NVIDIA surely has some room left for an even higher-end variant that will use those 2 remaining SM units. The card comes with a similar boost clock of 2.5 GHz and has double the VRAM capacity at 48 GB (EEC) versus the 24 GB featured on the RTX 4090. The card does use slower 20 Gbps GDDR6X memory dies versus the 21 Gbps dies featured on the gaming graphics card.
|Architecture
|NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture
|Process Size
|4nm NVIDIA Custom Process | TSMC
|Die Size
|608.4 mm
|Transistors
|76.3 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|18176
|Tensor Cores
|568 Gen-4
|RT Cores
|142 Gen-3
|GPU Memory
|48 GB GDDR6 with ECC
|Memory Interface
|384-bit
|Graphics Bus
|PCI Express Gen 4.0 x16
|Display Connectors
|DP 1.4 (4)
|Form Factor
|4.4" H x 10.5" L, Dual-Slot
|Thermal Solution
|Active Fansink
|AR/MR/VR/XR Capable
|Yes
|NVIDIA 3D Vision and 3D Vision Pro
|Support via Optional 3-pin mini-DIN
|Frame Lock
|Compatible with NVIDIA Quadro Sync II
|Maximum Power Consumption
|300 W
|Auxiliary Power Connector
|1x PCIe CEMS 16-pin
|NVENC | NVDEC
|3x | 3x + AV1 Encode and Decode
As for performance, the NVIDIA RTX 6000 'Ada' graphics card offers 91.1 TFLOPs of FP32, 210.6 TFLOPs of RT, and 1457 TFLOPs of Tensor core performance. While the RTX 4090 requires 450W TBP, the RTX 6000 is rated at just 300W, making it quite the efficiency powerhouse. But all of that extra prowess and workstation goodness comes at a cost.
The NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada is now available through NVIDIA and its partners for a price of $6800 US which is also its official MSRP. That's almost 50% higher than the RTX A6000, its Ampere GPU-based predecessor, and 4.25x higher than the RTX 4090's MSRP. The price may be entirely worth it as this card has workstation capabilities and performance that are second to none. Ada has some insane compute capabilities and a lot of creation/AI prowess under its hood and with proper workstation drivers, this beast would fly.
NVIDIA Workstation Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|RTX 6000
|RTX A6000
|Quadro RTX 8000
|Quadro RTX 6000
|Quadro GV100
|GPU
|Ada Lovelace GPU
|Ampere GPU
|Turing GPU
|Turing GPU
|Volta GPU
|GPU Process
|5nm
|8nm
|12nm
|12nm
|12nm
|Die Size
|608mm2
|628mm²
|754mm²
|754mm²
|815mm²
|GPU Cores
|18176 Cores
|10752 Cores
|4608 Cores
|4608 Cores
|5120 Cores
|Tensor Cores
|568 Cores
|656 Cores
|576 Cores
|576 Cores
|640 Cores
|Boost Clock
|2.50 GHz
|1.80 GHz
|1.77 GHz
|1.77 GHz
|1.62 GHz
|Single Precision
|91.1 TFLOPs
|38.7 TFLOPs
|16.31 TFLOPs
|16.31 TFLOPs
|16.66 TFLOPs
|Ray Tracing Spec
|210.6 TFLOPs
|75.4 TFLOPs
|10 GigaRays/Sec
|10 GigaRays/Sec
|N/A
|VRAM
|48 GB GDDR6X
|48 GB GDDR6
|48 GB GDDR6
|24 GB GDDR6
|32 GB HBM2
|NVLINK VRAM
|TBD
|96 GB With NVLINK
|96 GB With NVLINK
|48 GB With NVLINK
|N/A
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|4096-bit
|Memory Bandwidth
|960 GB/s
|768 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|870 GB/s
|TDP
|300W
|300W
|~225W
|~200W
|250W
|Launch Price
|$7350 US
|$4650 US
|$10000 US
|$6300 US
|$9000 US
|Launch Date
|Q4 2022
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2018
|Q4 2018
|2018
