NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Workstation Graphics Card With Over 18K Cores & 48 GB Memory Hits Retail For $6800 US

Today, NVIDIA announces the retail availability of its flagship workstation graphics card based on the Ada architecture, the RTX 6000 Ada.

NVIDIA's RTX 6000 Workstation Graphics Card Features A Whopping 18K+ Cores, and 48 GB Memory, All For A Price of $6800 US

The NVIDIA RTX 6000 graphics card is aimed at the workstation segment and will utilize the Pro driver suite. It is not intended to be used for gaming though one can still game on it if they want since NVIDIA's drivers are very flexible. One might easily get confused with the naming scheme of the new card but one should remember that the Ampere generation had an 'A' at the beginning of the model name whereas the Ada generation doesn't feature any alphabets in the beginning. The card is simply called the RTX 6000 instead of the RTX A6000 (Last-gen).

The specifications of the NVIDIA RTX 6000 are also better than the GeForce RTX 4090. It has just 2 SMs disabled at 142 which offer up to 18,176 CUDA cores. That's 11% more cores & SMs than the RTX 4090 GPU. But NVIDIA surely has some room left for an even higher-end variant that will use those 2 remaining SM units. The card comes with a similar boost clock of 2.5 GHz and has double the VRAM capacity at 48 GB (EEC) versus the 24 GB featured on the RTX 4090. The card does use slower 20 Gbps GDDR6X memory dies versus the 21 Gbps dies featured on the gaming graphics card.

Architecture NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture Process Size 4nm NVIDIA Custom Process | TSMC Die Size 608.4 mm Transistors 76.3 Billion CUDA Cores 18176 Tensor Cores 568 Gen-4 RT Cores 142 Gen-3 GPU Memory 48 GB GDDR6 with ECC Memory Interface 384-bit Graphics Bus PCI Express Gen 4.0 x16 Display Connectors DP 1.4 (4) Form Factor 4.4" H x 10.5" L, Dual-Slot Thermal Solution Active Fansink AR/MR/VR/XR Capable Yes NVIDIA 3D Vision and 3D Vision Pro Support via Optional 3-pin mini-DIN Frame Lock Compatible with NVIDIA Quadro Sync II Maximum Power Consumption 300 W Auxiliary Power Connector 1x PCIe CEMS 16-pin NVENC | NVDEC 3x | 3x + AV1 Encode and Decode

As for performance, the NVIDIA RTX 6000 'Ada' graphics card offers 91.1 TFLOPs of FP32, 210.6 TFLOPs of RT, and 1457 TFLOPs of Tensor core performance. While the RTX 4090 requires 450W TBP, the RTX 6000 is rated at just 300W, making it quite the efficiency powerhouse. But all of that extra prowess and workstation goodness comes at a cost.

The NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada is now available through NVIDIA and its partners for a price of $6800 US which is also its official MSRP. That's almost 50% higher than the RTX A6000, its Ampere GPU-based predecessor, and 4.25x higher than the RTX 4090's MSRP. The price may be entirely worth it as this card has workstation capabilities and performance that are second to none. Ada has some insane compute capabilities and a lot of creation/AI prowess under its hood and with proper workstation drivers, this beast would fly.

NVIDIA Workstation Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card RTX 6000 RTX A6000 Quadro RTX 8000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro GV100 GPU Ada Lovelace GPU Ampere GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Volta GPU GPU Process 5nm 8nm 12nm 12nm 12nm Die Size 608mm2 628mm² 754mm² 754mm² 815mm² GPU Cores 18176 Cores 10752 Cores 4608 Cores 4608 Cores 5120 Cores Tensor Cores 568 Cores 656 Cores 576 Cores 576 Cores 640 Cores Boost Clock 2.50 GHz 1.80 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.62 GHz Single Precision 91.1 TFLOPs 38.7 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 16.66 TFLOPs Ray Tracing Spec 210.6 TFLOPs 75.4 TFLOPs 10 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec N/A VRAM 48 GB GDDR6X 48 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 32 GB HBM2 NVLINK VRAM TBD 96 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK 48 GB With NVLINK N/A Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 4096-bit Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/s 768 GB/s 672 GB/s 672 GB/s 870 GB/s TDP 300W 300W ~225W ~200W 250W Launch Price $7350 US $4650 US $10000 US $6300 US $9000 US Launch Date Q4 2022 Q4 2020 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 2018