NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Graphics Card Benchmarked In 3DMark, 72% Faster Than A6000 Ampere

NVIDIA's RTX 6000 Ada graphics card is the ultimate solution for workstation users but a Reddit user has shown us how it performs in 3DMark.

NVIDIA's RTX 6000 Ada Graphics Card Is Up To 72% Faster In 3DMark Time Spy Versus RTX A6000 Ampere

Redditor, Healthy-Blood-54, has posted the first pictures of a disassembled NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada graphics card along with its 3DMark Time Spy performance benchmark. The user reports that the card(s) were bought for display boxes which provide an interactive game to visitors so gaming here is not the primary purpose of these cards. Each card was bought for around $7,400 US which is a bit higher than the retail MSRP of $6800 US.

In 3DMark Time Spy graphics card, the card scored 30518 points in the graphics section which is a 72% boost over its predecessor, the RTX A6000 Ampere, and over a 2x gain versus the Quadro RTX 6000 which utilized the Turing architecture. The card is definitely slower than the RTX 4090 but it ships with lower clock speeds and gaming benchmarks aren't its strongest suit either.

The user reports that the card ran up to 85C during full load and the fans settled around 70%. The card was no louder than the A6000 which also features a blower-style cooler design. The card being a workstation-hardened design can run at 95C 24/7 for at least 10 years before showing any issues. Interestingly, the card scored much higher prior to the windows update which should put it over 2x faster than its predecessor.

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPU Performance (3DMark Time Spy Graphics) Graphics Score 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 RTX 6000 Ada (Before Windows Update) 36.8k RTX 4090 36k RTX 6000 Ada (After Windows Update) 30.5k RTX 3090 Ti 21.6k RTX A6000 Ampere 17.8k Quadro RTX 6000 13.9k

The specifications of the NVIDIA RTX 6000 are also better than the GeForce RTX 4090. It has just 2 SMs disabled at 142 which offer up to 18,176 CUDA cores. That's 11% more cores & SMs than the RTX 4090 GPU. But NVIDIA surely has some room left for an even higher-end variant that will use those 2 remaining SM units. The card comes with a similar boost clock of 2.5 GHz and has double the VRAM capacity at 48 GB (EEC) versus the 24 GB featured on the RTX 4090. The card does use slower 20 Gbps GDDR6X memory dies versus the 21 Gbps dies featured on the gaming graphics card.

As for performance, the NVIDIA RTX 6000 'Ada' graphics card offers 91.1 TFLOPs of FP32, 210.6 TFLOPs of RT, and 1457 TFLOPs of Tensor core performance. While the RTX 4090 requires 450W TBP, the RTX 6000 is rated at just 300W, making it quite the efficiency powerhouse. But all of that extra prowess and workstation goodness comes at a cost.

The NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada is now available through NVIDIA and its partners for a price of $6800 US which is also its official MSRP. That's almost 50% higher than the RTX A6000, its Ampere GPU-based predecessor, and 4.25x higher than the RTX 4090's MSRP. The price may be entirely worth it as this card has workstation capabilities and performance that are second to none. Ada has some insane compute capabilities and a lot of creation/AI prowess under its hood and with proper workstation drivers, this beast would fly.

NVIDIA Workstation Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card RTX 6000 RTX A6000 Quadro RTX 8000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro GV100 GPU Ada Lovelace GPU Ampere GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Volta GPU GPU Process 5nm 8nm 12nm 12nm 12nm Die Size 608mm2 628mm² 754mm² 754mm² 815mm² GPU Cores 18176 Cores 10752 Cores 4608 Cores 4608 Cores 5120 Cores Tensor Cores 568 Cores 656 Cores 576 Cores 576 Cores 640 Cores Boost Clock 2.50 GHz 1.80 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.62 GHz Single Precision 91.1 TFLOPs 38.7 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 16.66 TFLOPs Ray Tracing Spec 210.6 TFLOPs 75.4 TFLOPs 10 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec N/A VRAM 48 GB GDDR6X 48 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 32 GB HBM2 NVLINK VRAM N/A 96 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK 48 GB With NVLINK N/A Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 4096-bit Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/s 768 GB/s 672 GB/s 672 GB/s 870 GB/s TDP 300W 300W ~225W ~200W 250W Launch Price $6800 US $4650 US $10000 US $6300 US $9000 US Launch Date Q1 2023 Q4 2020 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 2018

News Source: Videocardz