NVIDIA RTX 3000 Series Rumored Pricing: RTX 3090 for $1399, RTX 3080 for $799, RTX 3070 for $599 and RTX 3060 for $399

Okay before I begin, I want to make something very clear: pricing of upcoming cards is something that can change at the very last hour before launch so take *any* rumors about pricing - including this one - with a huge grain of salt. That said, the source in question has just leaked the very first pictures of what appears to be the monstrous RTX 3090 and so has enough credibility for us to post this. It would seem that NVIDIA is going for a very wide spread of pricing with their new lineup of GPUs.

Alleged pricing for NVIDIA RTX 3000 series GPUs: RTX 3090 for $1399, RTX 3080 for $799, RTX 3070 for $599 and RTX 3060 for $399

The pricing of the graphics cards appears to be roughly the same pricing level for last generation ( up till the RTX 3080) and the RTX 3090 taking the space of the TITAN. Considering its massive size, the name TITAN might actually have been more suited to the card. Interestingly, the lower end of NVIDIA's card is posited to be priced at $399.

3060 400

3070 600

3080 800

3090 1400 — James (@GarnetSunset) August 21, 2020

This leaves a wide gaping hole in the company's lineup and could mean that the company is diversifying its lineups into two broad categories: an RTX based high-end series and the non-RTX GTX 11XX successor series. It could also, of course, mean that this rumored pricing turns out to be inaccurate.

Interestingly, however, the pricing of the cards doesn't make a lot of sense compared with the core increase (which is just 20% for the 3090 over the RTX 2080 Ti) unless NVIDIA has an ace up their sleeve to drastically increase performance. A 30% performance uplift is something that gamers now readily expect from the company and more than a 50% uplift would be needed to justify raising the price per performance that NVIDIA asks. The company will also undoubtedly be waiting for AMD to make its move with big Navi and adjust or slash prices accordingly.

What we know about NVIDIA SKUs so far:

Since we do not know the confirmed naming schemes yet, I will refer to these boards according to their board numbers and the RTX 2000 series card they are intended to replace.

The crown jewel of NVIDIA's lineup is the PG132-10 board with 24GB of vRAM. It is going to be replacing the RTX 2080 Ti and is currently scheduled to launch in the second half of September. We then have the PG132-20 and PG132-30 boards, both of which are replacing the RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card and will have 20GB and 10GB worth of vRAM respectively. The PG132-20 board is going to be launching in the first half of October while the PG132-30 board is going to be launching in mid-September. It is worth adding here that these three parts are likely the SKU10, 20 and 30 we have been hearing about and the SKU20 is going to be targetted dead center at AMD's Big Navi offering (and hence the staggered launch schedule). Since AMD's Big Navi will *probably* have 16GB worth of vRAM, it also explains why NVIDIA wants to go with 20GB. The PG142-0 and PG142-10 are both going to be replacing the RTX 2070 SUPER and will feature 16GB and 8GB worth of vRAM respectively. While the PG142-10 has a known launch schedule in the second half of September, the PG142-0 board has no confirmed launch date yet. Finally, we have the PG190-10 board which is going to be replacing the RTX 2060 SUPER graphics card and will have 8GB of vRAM as well. The launch schedule for this board has not been decided yet either.

NVIDIA Ampere GPUs Partial Specs And Launch Dates

Board ID Replacement Class vRAM Bus Width Launch Schedule PG132-10 2080 Ti 24 GB 384 bit 2H Sept. PG132-20 2080 Super 20 GB 320 bit 1H Oct. PG132-30 2080 Super 10 GB 320 bit Mid. Sept. PG133* 2080 FE (TBC) TBD TBD TBD PG142-0 2070 Super 16 GB TBD TBD PG142-10 2070 Super 8 GB 256 bit 2H Sept. PG136* 2070 FE (TBC) TBD TBD TBD PG190-10 2060 Super 8 GB 256 bit TBD

* = not confirmed

September is shaping up to be an amazing month of tech enthusiasts with NVIDIA rolling out a brand new architecture (and series of graphics cards) and AMD finally pushing out Big Navi in the following few weeks as well. The Ampere series has had more leaks and rumors than any other series and as we enter into crunch time towards launch, many of these will be debunked or confirmed. We are also waiting to hear about more specifications from our sources and also a confirmation of the process node the Ampere series of GPUs will be manufactured at.

Right now, the expected nomenclature of these cards is going to be the RTX 3000 series with a potential RTX 3090 in the mix for the first time as well. But please keep in mind that NVIDIA has previously skipped nomenclature tiers just to discredit the leak scene and may do so again. The shrouds we saw were only in the validation phase and it would be trivial for NVIDIA to change the naming scheme. The board numbers, however, would stay the same. Regardless of what NVIDIA decides to call it, this is shaping up to be one hell of a generation.