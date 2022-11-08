NVIDIA To Rebadge “Unlaunched” GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB As The RTX 4070 Ti, Early 2023 Launch Rumored

NVIDIA is rumored to reintroduce its "Unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card as the RTX 4070 Ti in early 2023.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Rumored To Feature The Same Specs As The "Unlaunched" RTX 4080 12 GB When It's Introduced In January 2023

Last month, NVIDIA, in a first, canceled (or more precisely unlaunched) its GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card. The reason for this cancellation was the fact that the RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB, which featured a similar name, offered a very wide performance gap. Hence, it did not make much sense to have two similar named cards with varying performance targets.

In the performance benchmarks that NVIDIA officially shared prior to the cancellation of the RTX 4080 12 GB, we saw performance differences of as much as 25-35% between the two variants. The GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB was mostly on par or slightly slower than the RTX 3090 Ti while the RTX 4080 16 GB was around 35-40% faster. Now as per Kopite7kimi, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB will reappear as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. It makes sense to call the GPU the RTX 4070 Ti since it was based on the full AD104 GPU die while the RTX 4070 is most likely going to feature a cut-down die.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB 'Official' Specifications (Now Cancelled)

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will also feature a 12 GB variant that is expected to utilize the AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model. The card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models. The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 366W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs: