NVIDIA's Next-Generation Quadro RTX (Ampere) roadmap has leaked out by Moore's Law Is Dead which points out to at least three new products launching in the coming months. The Quadro RTX lineup will feature the Ampere GPU architecture with even higher memory capacities for content creators and pro applications.

As per the leaked roadmap, NVIDIA's Quadro (Ampere) graphics card lineup will include three new products. These would include the Quadro RTX A6000, Quadro RTX A5000 & Quadro RTX A4000. It looks like NVIDIA will be offering even higher memory capacities than the last generation on their Ampere based graphics cards.

Based on the roadmap, the Quadro RTX A6000 will be the fastest Quadro offering this year. This card has already leaked out by the same source before along with its pictures but there are some new details we have to talk about in this latest post. The NVIDIA Quadro RTX is stated to feature a 48 GB memory buffer which is twice the amount of the Quadro RTX 6000 which featured 24 GB of memory. The card will feature the PCIe Gen 4 interface and reportedly features a TDP of less than 300W.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX (Ampere) A6000 Rumored Specifications

The specifications list down 10752 CUDA Cores which are arranged in 84 SMs. This is the full-fat Ampere GA102 GPU we are looking at which should be faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 since it packs 2% more cores however it would mostly depend on the clock speeds the card runs at. The Quadro RTX A6000 operates at a boost clock of 1860 MHz which should equal around 40 TFLOPs of Compute horsepower.

In terms of memory, the card will feature a total of 48 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 384-bit wide bus interface. This should equal a total bandwidth of 768 GB/s. Now the bandwidth is still lower than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 which should be hitting almost 936 GB/s since it utilizes GDDR6X memory dies.

NVIDIA's Ampere Based Quadro RTX Cards Get New 8-Pin Connector

According to MLID, the Quadro RTX (Ampere) lineup would also feature a brand new EPS-12V plug that is able to draw up to 300W of power. The EPS-12V 8-pin connector is not new in the industry but it is the first time NVIDIA is featuring it on a Quadro graphics card. The GeForce RTX 30 series already features a 12-pin connector that can draw 300W of power but NVIDIA decided to go with the EPS-12V design for its Quadro lineup. The EPS-12V 8-pin connector also uses a different layout which means you'll be unable to use existing 8-pin connectors to plug in the card. From the looks of it, NVIDIA will bundle an adapter with the card itself.

New pictures of the card also reveal its display configuration which seemingly includes four Display Port outputs and a large exhaust vent that blows air out with the help of the blower-styled cooling solution.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX Series Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Quadro GV100 Quadro RTX 5000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro RTX 8000 Quadro RTX (Ampere) A4000 Quadro RTX (Ampere) A5000 Quadro RTX (Ampere) A6000 GPU Volta GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Ampere GPU Ampere GPU Ampere GPU GPU Process 12nm 12nm 12nm 12nm 8nm 8nm 8nm Die Size 815mm² 545mm² 754mm² 754mm² 392mm² 628mm² 628mm² GPU Cores 5120 Cores 3072 Cores 4608 Cores 4608 Cores TBA TBA 10752 Cores Tensor Cores 640 Cores 384 Cores 576 Cores 576 Cores TBA TBA 656 Cores Boost Clock 1.62 GHz 1.81 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.77 GHz TBA TBA 1.86 GHz Single Precision 16.66 TFLOPs 11.2 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs TBA TBA 30 TFLOPs Ray Tracing Spec N/A 6 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec TBA TBA TBA VRAM 32 GB HBM2 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 NVLINK VRAM N/A 32 GB With NVLINK 48 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK N/A 48 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK Memory Bus 4096-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 870 GB/s 448 GB/s 672 GB/s 672 GB/s 512 GB/s 768 GB/s 768 GB/s TDP 250W ~160W ~200W ~225W ~150W ~230W ~300W Price $9000 US $2300 US $6300 US $10000 US TBA TBA TBA Launch Date 2018 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2021? Q4 2020? Q4 2020?

NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000 & Quadro RTX A4000 Specs

There's also the Quadro RTX A5000 which is said to feature 24 GB of memory with NVLINK, PCIe Gen 4 support, and 230W TDP. The Quadro RTX A6000 and Quadro RTX A5000 are likely to share the GA102 GPU and feature dual-sided memory with the Quadro RTX A6000 featuring dual-sided and dual-capacity GDDR6 dies.

The Quadro RTX A4000 is said to be available early next year with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, PCIe Gen 4 support, and less than 150W TDP. This card is likely to be based on the GA104 GPU based on its specifications and the lack of NVLINK support. The Quadro RTX (Ampere) lineup is expected to be unveiled at GTC 2020 on the 5th of October so we are definitely going to hear more about these cards soon.