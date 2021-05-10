NVIDIA Marbles RTX Demo Now Downloadable Through Omniverse Beta

About a year ago, during the Graphics Technology Conference (GTC) keynote, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang showcased the stunning Marbles RTX Demo, described as a fully physically simulated game level powered by ray tracing and made in NVIDIA's Omniverse real-time simulation and collaboration platform.

Now that Omniverse is available in Open Beta, the Marbles RTX Demo was also added to that launcher as an app, as reported yesterday by DSOGaming. That means you can give it a spin for yourself, though beware that it originally ran on a Quadro RTX 8000, which is not far from the performance of an RTX 3080 graphics card.

Do let us know in the comments about your experience with the Marbles RTX Demo!