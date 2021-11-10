NVIDIA Launches A2 Tensor Core GPU, An Entry-Level Design Powered By Ampere GA107 GPU & 16 GB GDDR6 Memory

NVIDIA has further expanded its professional data center lineup of Ampere GPUs with the A2 Tensor Core GPU accelerator. The new accelerator is the most entry-level design we have seen from NVIDIA and boasts some decent specifications based on its entry-level market designation.

NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU Is An Entry-Level Data Center Design Powered By Ampere GA107

The NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU is designed specifically for inferencing and replaces the Turing-powered T4 Tensor Core GPU. In terms of specifications, the card features a variant of Ampere GA107 GPU SKU which offers 1280 CUDA cores and 40 Tensor cores. These cores run at a clock frequency of 1.77 GHz and are based on the Samsung 8nm process node. Only the higher-end GA100 GPU SKUs are based on the TSMC 7nm process node.

Memory design comprises a 16 GB GDDR6 capacity that runs across a 128-bit bus-wide interface, clocking in at 12.5 Gbps effectively for a total bandwidth of 200 GB/s. The GPU is configured to operate at a TDP between 40 and 60 Watts. Due to its entry-level design, it also comes in a small form factor design with a Half-Height and Half-Length form factor which is passively cooled. Due to its lower TDP, it doesn't require any external power connectors to boot. The card also features a PCIe Gen 4.0 x8 interface instead of the standard x16 link.