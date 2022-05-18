NVIDIA Kepler GPUs Get Security Updated In GeForce 473.47 WHQL Driver

Although NVIDIA 473- retired its Kepler GeForce 600 & 700 series GPUs from its Game Ready Driver program last year, they still happen to receive security updates. Launched back in 2012, the company provided a security update to fix numerous CVE vulnerabilities that can produce service denial, disclosure of sensitive information, and tampering with personal data.

CVEs are rated between 4.1 to as high as 8.5. The new driver will fix many security issues for the Kepler graphics processor users still using the technology. Outside of improving security issues with some of the older NVIDIA graphics technology, NVIDIA added no new features to the latest security update. The latest security update will protect users until 2024 when the company will officially end support for the ten-year-old architecture.

Provided below are snippets from the NVIDIA website explaining the update's highlights, covered GPUs, and additional information for users.

Release Highlights: GeForce Security Update Driver

NVIDIA has released a software security update display driver for desktop Kepler-series GeForce GPUs which are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers. This update addresses issues that may lead to multiple security impacts. Supported Products: NVIDIA TITAN Series: GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN Z GeForce 700 Series: GTX 780 Ti, GTX 780, GTX 770, GTX 760, GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GT 740, GT 730, GT 720, GT 710 GeForce 600 Series: GTX 690, GTX 680, GTX 670, GTX 660 Ti, GTX 660, GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GTX 650 Ti, GTX 650, GTX 645, GT 640, GT 635, GT 630 Additional Information: Effective October 2021, Game Ready Driver upgrades, including performance enhancements, new features, and bug fixes, will be available for systems utilizing Maxwell, Pascal, Turing, and Ampere-series GPUs. Critical security updates will be available on systems utilizing desktop Kepler-series GPUs through September 2024. A complete list of desktop Kepler-series GeForce GPUs can be found here. Game Ready Driver Release Notes (v473.47)

The new security updates are available on NVIDIA's website.