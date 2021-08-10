NVIDIA Intros RTX A2000, An Entry-Level & Small Form Factor Professional Graphics Card

NVIDIA has officially introduced its entry-level workstation graphics card, the RTX A2000, making RTX technology more accessible to professionals. The NVIDIA RTX A2000 features the Ampere GPU architecture & all the RTX goodness that you'd expect in a compact and power-efficient design.

NVIDIA RTX A2000 Brings AI & Ray Tracing Power To The Entry-Level Workstation Segment In A Compact Form Factor

The NVIDIA RTX A2000 features the Ampere GPU architecture and has a better configuration than what we got to see in the laptop variant. In terms of specifications, the RTX A2000 rocks the GA106 GPU which is equipped with 3328 CUDA cores, 104 Tensor cores, and 26 RT cores, all of which offer a nice performance bump over the previous generation offerings. In terms of memory, the card is equipped with 6 GB GDDR6 capacity and the DRAM features ECC support for error-free computing.

NVIDIA Game Ready Driver for Naraka: Bladepoint and Back 4 Blood Released

In terms of design, which is the most interesting aspect of the graphics card, the NVIDIA RTX A2000 rocks a full cover shroud in a low profile (half-length) and dual-slot form factor. The card even has a small blower type-fan on the shroud. Since this is a 70W TDP card, there are no power connectors to plug in. It's a simple plug-and-use card that offers great efficiency in a compact design.

There are four Mini DisplayPorts (1.4) near the rear panel IO shroud which also comes with a small vent to exhaust hot air out.

The RTX A2000 will compete in the entry-tier workstation market which already consists of several small form factor graphics cards. AMD has a few low-profile options though those come in Polaris flavors only. The more higher-end RDNA variants feature full-length and single-slot designs and are not positioned in the same market as the RTX A2000.

NVIDIA GeForce GPU Prices Go Down, AMD Radeon GPU Prices Go Up As Market Adjusts, NVIDIA GPU Availability Improves Significantly

NVIDIA Ampere Workstation Graphics Cards:

Graphics Card NVIDIA RTX A2000 NVIDIA RTX A4000 NVIDIA RTX A5000 NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPU Ampere GA106 GPU Ampere GA104 GPU Ampere GA102 GPU Ampere GA102 GPU GPU Process Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 276 mm² 392.5 mm² 628mm² 628mm² GPU Cores 3328 6,144 8,192 10752 Tensor Cores 104 192 256 336 Boost Clock ~1200 MHz? 1536 MHz 1697 MHz 1455 MHz Single Precision 8.0 TFLOPs 19.2 TFLOPs 27.8 TFLOPs 31.2 TFLOPs VRAM 6 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 NVLINK VRAM N/A N/A 48 GB GDDR6 96 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 384-bit 284-bit Memory Bandwidth 228 GB/s 448 GB/s 768 GB/s 768 GB/s TDP 70W 140W 230W 300W Launch Price TBC TBC TBC $4650 US Launch Date October. 2021 April, 2021 April, 2021 December, 2020

The NVIDIA RTX A2000 features the latest technologies in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture:

Second-Generation RT Cores: Real-time ray tracing for all professional workflows. Up to 5x the rendering performance from the previous generation with RTX on.

Real-time ray tracing for all professional workflows. Up to 5x the rendering performance from the previous generation with RTX on. Third-Generation Tensor Cores: Available in the GPU architecture to enable AI-augmented tools and applications.

Available in the GPU architecture to enable AI-augmented tools and applications. CUDA Cores: Up to 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation for significant increases in graphics and compute workloads.

Up to 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation for significant increases in graphics and compute workloads. Up to 6GB of GPU Memory: Supports ECC memory, the first time that NVIDIA has enabled ECC memory in its 2000 series GPUs, for error-free computing.

Supports ECC memory, the first time that NVIDIA has enabled ECC memory in its 2000 series GPUs, for error-free computing. PCIe Gen 4: Double the throughput with more than 40 percent bandwidth improvement from the previous generation for accelerating data paths in and out of the GPU.

As for the launch, NVIDIA's RTX A2000 will be available in October through partners such as ASUS, BOXX Technologies, Dell, HP, Lenovo as well as NVIDIA's Global distribution partners.