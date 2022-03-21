Watch The NVIDIA GTC 2022, CEO Jensen Huang, Keynote & Hopper Data Center GPU Announcement Live Here!

NVIDIA’s GTC conference is packed with smart people and programming.

The virtual gathering — which takes place from March 21-24 — sits at the intersection of some of the fastest-moving technologies of our time.

It features a lineup of speakers from every corner of industry, academia and research who are ready to paint a high-definition portrait of how they’re putting the latest technology to work.

A Can’t-Miss Keynote

GTC starts with a keynote from NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Each GTC, Huang introduces powerful new ways to accelerate computing of all kinds, and tells a story that puts the latest advances in perspective.

Expect Huang to introduce new technologies, products and collaborations with some of the world’s leading companies.

The keynote will be live-streamed Tuesday, March 22, starting at 8 a.m. Pacific, and available on-demand afterward. Conference registration isn’t required to watch.