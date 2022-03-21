Watch The NVIDIA GTC 2022, CEO Jensen Huang, Keynote & Hopper Data Center GPU Announcement Live Here!

NVIDIA’s GTC conference is packed with smart people and programming.
The virtual gathering — which takes place from March 21-24 — sits at the intersection of some of the fastest-moving technologies of our time.
It features a lineup of speakers from every corner of industry, academia and research who are ready to paint a high-definition portrait of how they’re putting the latest technology to work.
A Can’t-Miss Keynote
GTC starts with a keynote from NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.
Each GTC, Huang introduces powerful new ways to accelerate computing of all kinds, and tells a story that puts the latest advances in perspective.
Expect Huang to introduce new technologies, products and collaborations with some of the world’s leading companies.
The keynote will be live-streamed Tuesday, March 22, starting at 8 a.m. Pacific, and available on-demand afterward. Conference registration isn’t required to watch.
Watch our CEO, Jensen Huang, present what’s next in #AI and beyond at the NVIDIA #GTC22 keynote online. Join us on March 22 at 8:00 a.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. CET). https://t.co/HEEFmnRdHi
Besides Hopper, NVIDIA can also present a roadmap looking at the next GPU architecture such as the recently leaked Blackwell