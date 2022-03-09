NVIDIA Greenlights GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Launch & Reviews For 29th March

NVIDIA has seemingly greenlit its upcoming flagship graphics card, the immensely delayed GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for a late March launch.

In the latest report by Videocardz who managed to acquire the internal GeForce RTX 3090 Ti embargo schedule, it is mentioned that the NVIDIA flagship is going to be announced with its reviews and retail availability the same day on 29th March. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will undoubtedly go in the history for its long delay, spanning almost four months since its teaser introduction at CES 2022 in early January.

The card was delayed due to many reasons which include PCB redesigns, memory changes, BIOS firmware updates, and supply issues with the flagship GA102 Ampere GPU die. Now that all of the issues have been solved, NVIDIA will be giving its AIB partners the green light to resume their plans which had been ready since January.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Specifications

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is the flagship gaming GPU and also the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU which powered the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX.













For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W (a 100 Watt increase over the RTX 3090).

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is also rumored to be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card, rocking a single 16-pin power connector that can supply up to 600 Watts of power to the card. You can see that the connector is rated for 600W power delivery is PCIe Gen 5.0 compatible & not designed for legacy PCIe Gen 2 or Gen 3 cards.

Amphenol ICC introduces the Gen 5, Minitek Pwr PCIe connector system. This new introduction CEM 5.0 PCI Express 12VHPWR auxiliary hybrid connector and cable assembly support the 600W GPU cards. The 12VHPWR connector is not designed to mate with legacy PCI Express 2x3 and 2x4 12V Auxiliary Power connectors. The 12VHPWR connector power pins have a 3.00mm pitch, while the contacts in a legacy 2x3 and 2x4 connector lie on a larger 4.20mm pitch. New PCIe Connector System (CEM5) is designed for power applications with current rating upto 9.5A/pin (12 pins energized) and the 4 signal pins supporting signal transmission. Rated current up to 9.5A per contact with all 12 power contacts and 4 Signal contacts

Currently, it's an ongoing debate internally at several AIBs whether to feature the PCIe Gen 5.0 connector like NVIDIA's Founder Edition or go with standard 8-pin connectors. The Founders Edition is also going to utilize what seems to be an updated revision of the PG136 PCB board known as PG136C.

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card rocks all the modern NV feature set such as the latest NVENC Encoder and NVCDEC Decoder, support for the latest APIs, 2nd Generation ray-tracing cores, 3rd Gen Tensor cores. It packs all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications