Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K, 2x Performance Gain Over RTX 3090

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 19, 2022
Leaked NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card PCB Shows A Design Reminiscent of The Existing RTX 3090 Ti PCB 1

After the first synthetic result was shared, now an alleged gaming performance result of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has been revealed which shows a 2.2x gain over the RTX 3090 with Raytracing and DLSS enabled at 4K resolution.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Over Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In Control With Raytracing & DLSS Enabled at 4K Resolution, Allegedly

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is going to be the green team's flagship offering for 2022. There have been various leaks and rumors around the card throughout the year but from what we can tell, the launch is more or less expected around Q4 2022. With 3-4 months left in its launch, now the rumors are shifting the focus from specifications to performance numbers.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Benchmark, Alleges Rumor

While we heard about an alleged synthetic performance benchmark for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, scoring almost 2x performance gain in the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark, now an alleged gaming benchmark has been shared by @XpeaGPU which states that the graphics card is being tested, and delivers over 160+ FPS in Control at Ultra (RT + DLSS) in 4K. The specific model being tested is reported as an "AD102 High-Power Draw" variant which could point it to being an overclocked model.

Control 4K 'High', RT Reflections, RT Shadows, DLSS Quality
AVG FPS
1% Percentile
0
20
40
60
80
100
120
0
20
40
60
80
100
120
RTX 3090 Ti
RTX 3090
RTX 3080
RTX Titan
RTX 2080Ti
RTX 2080

Compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 in the High-Preset using RT and DLSS, we get a score of up to 2.2x so if we were to run the previous flagship in the Ultra-Preset, we are going to get up to a 2.5x gain which is just ridiculously huge. Our benchmark also had the DLSS factor set to the quality preset and we don't know what the allegedly leaked benchmark had DLSS set to. The quality mode prefers IQ over FPS whereas the performance mode does the opposite and drops the IQ by a bit.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 was expected to deliver 2-2.5 x performance gain but that was expected only in synthetic benchmarks. If the performance in gaming is also close to those figures, then Ada Lovelace can be one of the biggest performance jumps from the green team we have seen to date. Overall, if this result is true, then enthusiast gamers are definitely in for a treat with 4K gaming over 100 FPS becoming a reality.

In similar news, Kopite7kimi states that an AIB model of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card can reach 20,000 points in the same 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark. That will be an easy 2x gain over RTX 3090 Ti and a 70-80% jump over the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which is the current-gen flagship.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM Graphics Cards Feature Lower Cores Than The DIY Parts

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 4090 graphics card is expected to be powered by the top AD102-300 GPU but it is only the 'Ti' variant that will feature the full chip. The GeForce RTX 4090 will utilize a slightly cut-down configuration.

NVIDIA's Fastest & Next-Gen Graphics Card For 2022, The Upcoming GeForce RTX 4090, Gets Support In AIDA64

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks to hit or even exceed the 3.0 GHz range. The core count is a 56% increase over the RTX 3090 so a lot of things such as clocks, cache, architecture and various other technologies are pushing the performance up by such a huge margin.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The graphics card is expected to launch in October 2022 and will be followed by the rest of the Ada Lovelace GPU-powered lineup of graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 'Preliminary' Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-350?Ada Lovelace AD102-300?Ampere GA102-350Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~600mm2~600mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores18432161281075210496
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 384TBD / 384336 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD336 / 84328 / 82
Base ClockTBDTBD1560 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock~2800 MHz~2600 MHz1860 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute~103 TFLOPs~90 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD74 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD320 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Speed24.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth1152 GB/s1008 GB/s1008 GB/s936 Gbps
TGP600W450W450W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1999 US?$1499 US?$1999 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2023?October 2022?29th March 202224th September 2020

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3090
USD 1,299
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
USD 1,860
RTX 2080
USD 560

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order