NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 “Expected” 3DMark Time Spy Performance Revealed

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 29, 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 "Expected" 3DMark Time Spy Performance Revealed 1

Expected performance figures of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards have been revealed by Kopite7kimi. The leaker claims that the performance numbers within 3DMark Time Spy are based on the expected specifications of these cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 Performance In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark Revealed

The leaker doesn't go into much detail but says that he isn't too sure about these performance numbers. Despite that, he shared them and we might be getting our first taste of where the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 might end up compared to their predecessors. The same leaker had posted performance benchmarks of the RTX 4090 a few weeks ago & we can also use it for comparison.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is going to be a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 10,240 cores or 80 SMs enabled of the total 84 units. The GPU will come packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 "Expected" 3DMark Time Spy Performance Revealed 2

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 21 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. For power, the TBP is said to be rated at around 420W which is close to the RTX 4090 and since the memory clocks aren't that aggressive, it is likely that the core clocks could be tuned for maximum graphics performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

Lastly, we have the  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 which is expected to be a cut-down configuration of the AD104-275 GPU with a slightly higher core count than the RTX 3070 TI (6144 cores) of 7168 cores or 56 SMs. The GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 "Expected" 3DMark Time Spy Performance Revealed 3

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to rock 10 GB GDDR6 capacities that are said to be clocked at 18 Gbps speeds across a 160-bit bus interface. The card may rock a TBP of 300W and the leaker also mentions that the pricing of this card would not be lower than the RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti graphics cards. Simply put, we can expect a price bump in the '70' class graphics segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics CardGPUPCB VariantSM Units / CoresMemory / BusMemory Clock / BandwidthTGPPower ConnectorsLaunch
NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40?AD102-450?PG137-SKU0142/ 18176?48 GB / 384-bit24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s~800W2x 16-pinTBD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD102-350?TBD144 / 18432?24 GB / 384-bit24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s~600W1x 16-pinTBD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300?PG137/139 SKU330 128 / 16384?24 GB / 384-bit21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s~450W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080AD103-300?PG13*/139 SKU36080 / 10240?16 GB / 256-bit21 Gbps / 672 GB/s~420W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070AD104-275?PG141-310 SKU341
56 / 7168?10 GB / 160-bit18 Gbps / 360 GB/s~300W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060AD106-***?TBD>36 / 4608?8 GB / 128-bitTBD~200W1 x 16-pinQ1 2023

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 & RTX 4070 "Rumored" 3DMark Time Spy Performance

Now coming to the performance benchmarks, the leaker states that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 should score over 15,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme which should put it 68% ahead of the RTX 3080 and around 33% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, the current-gen flagship. But there would be a huge gap between the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 with the flagship offering an uplift of 27% which is massive compared to the last generation where the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 only had a difference of only 13%.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is said to score around 10,000 points in the Time Spy Extreme GPU benchmark test. This is a 50% increase in performance over the RTX 3070 and matches the RTX 3090 (Non-Ti). This would be some insane performance for gamers if the card ends up with a $499 US price tag. But once again, we see a massive performance difference between the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 of 50%. Even if NVIDIA launches an RTX 4070 Ti which let's say adds a 10-15% uplift, there would still be a 35% gap in performance in-between the two segments. The previous gen had a gap of 36% between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 which got even lower to 23% with the 3070 Ti's release.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 4090
RTX 4080
RTX 3090 Ti
RX 6950 XT
RTX 3090
RTX 4070
RTX 3080 Ti
RTX 3080
RTX 3070 Ti
RTX Titan
RTX 3070
RTX 2080Ti
RTX 2080

Also, it looks like only the flagship AD102 parts with their insane power figures will be able to hit the 2x performance target while the rest of the lineup sits at 50-70% increases. Once again, the leaker mentioned in his previous tweet that these are conservative estimates so the final GPU performance may end up looking much better.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are expected to bring a huge uplift in overall GPU performance and the Ada Lovelace architecture will bring with it a slew of new features that we can not wait to talk about when we have them in our own hands for testing.

