NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition In White Sure Looks Different

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card may be the best model to get as it's available at MSRP but it leaves you with just one color option unless you are DYI'ing it yourself.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition Gets A White Livery By Reddit User, Looks Neat!

Reddit user, TeknoMage13, went to the NVIDIA subreddit to post about his new DIY creation, a white-colored GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card. As we know, the standard RTX 4080 FE graphics cards come with a pristine black and silver color scheme but to match his PC, Tekno used a can of Valspar extreme adhesion white primer and sprayed it over the silver plate which covers the outer layer of the card. The internal heatsink, the fans & the backplate were left untouched to give the card its unique white and black color scheme.

Now removing the card wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the Founders Edition cooler removal guides available on the internet. The Founders Edition cooler is one of the hardest GPU cooler designs to disassemble. Good thing that not only other YouTubers but NVIDIA itself has a handy guide for users who want to disassemble the card for such DIY mods.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition has been modded with white accents by a user on NVIDIA's subreddit. (mage Credits: u/TeknoMage13)

With everything in place, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition looks very fancy and should go in nicely with the full build which includes a white/black NZXT N7 B650E board & will feature the soon-to-be-released AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU which is sure to be a great choice for gaming builds.

NVIDIA's partners have also been releasing several white edition graphics cards over the past few months and all of them look absolutely incredible. The only downside to them is that users will have to pay an extra premium for the white edition graphics cards but considering it's the trend these days, many users might be willing to pay the extra $$$.

