Even More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Graphics Cards Listed At Microcenter With Prices Between $1199 & $1549 US

Microcenter has also listed several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 custom graphics cards with prices starting at $1200 US & up to $1550 US.

Thirteen custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 series GPUs appear on MicroCenter's website, but consumers may have to purchase in-person

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 custom models pricing appears between $1199.99 to $1549.99, but none are available online. A total of thirteen different GPUs are listed from manufacturers such as ASUS, ZOTAC, MSI, GIGABYTE, and PNY. The new cards listed by the retailer include the following:

Gigabyte, ASUS, and PNY share the spot for the lowest-priced offering of the new RTX 4080 series graphics cards, while ASUS holds the single place for the most expensive offering with their ROG Strix OC model.

The one noticeable fact from all users looking at the listings is the "UNAVAILABLE ONLINE" notification for the thirteen new graphics cards. Sometimes retailers do this as a placeholder for the latest products before release but are not used as often with the words "CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE" in their place.

Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards at MicroCenter. Image source: MicroCenter via Videocardz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card will utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 would end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 features 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023

Is it possible that MicroCenter will require consumers wanting to purchase the newest custom GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs from their favorite manufacturer to come to the store, especially since we are in the early holiday season with many retailers offering sales presently? Or is it only listed that way as a placeholder for when the cards officially launch on November 16th?

MicroCenter may also attempt to sell the above graphics cards in special bundles closer to the day after Thanksgiving, also known as "Black Friday," with "Cyber Monday" appearing the following week. We have seen board makers agree that retailers create bundles for sale, so the concept is not abnormal.

