Menu
Company

Even More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Graphics Cards Listed At Microcenter With Prices Between $1199 & $1549 US

Jason R. Wilson
Nov 10, 2022, 11:38 AM EST
Copy Shortlink

Microcenter has also listed several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 custom graphics cards with prices starting at $1200 US & up to $1550 US.

Thirteen custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 series GPUs appear on MicroCenter's website, but consumers may have to purchase in-person

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 custom models pricing appears between $1199.99 to $1549.99, but none are available online. A total of thirteen different GPUs are listed from manufacturers such as ASUS, ZOTAC, MSI, GIGABYTE, and PNY. The new cards listed by the retailer include the following:

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Colorful Launches iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GPUs In Advanced & Ultra Flavors, Starting at $1249 US
Even More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Graphics Cards Listed At Microcenter With Prices Between $1199 & $1549 US 1

Gigabyte, ASUS, and PNY share the spot for the lowest-priced offering of the new RTX 4080 series graphics cards, while ASUS holds the single place for the most expensive offering with their ROG Strix OC model.

The one noticeable fact from all users looking at the listings is the "UNAVAILABLE ONLINE" notification for the thirteen new graphics cards. Sometimes retailers do this as a placeholder for the latest products before release but are not used as often with the words "CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE" in their place.

Even More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Graphics Cards Listed At Microcenter With Prices Between $1199 & $1549 US 2
Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards at MicroCenter. Image source: MicroCenter via Videocardz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card will utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 would end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Never Launched EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 Graphics Card Breaks Cover, Was Supposed To Be A Massive Quad-Slot Monster

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 features 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 USTBD
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 20225th January 2023

Is it possible that MicroCenter will require consumers wanting to purchase the newest custom GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs from their favorite manufacturer to come to the store, especially since we are in the early holiday season with many retailers offering sales presently? Or is it only listed that way as a placeholder for when the cards officially launch on November 16th?

MicroCenter may also attempt to sell the above graphics cards in special bundles closer to the day after Thanksgiving, also known as "Black Friday," with "Cyber Monday" appearing the following week. We have seen board makers agree that retailers create bundles for sale, so the concept is not abnormal.

News Sources: MicroCenter, VideoCardz

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3080
RTX 3080
USD 862

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order