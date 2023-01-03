NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Unveiled: Starting at $799 US, Faster Than RTX 3090 Ti With DLSS3 & RTX Enabled

NVIDIA has officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card which should be the first RTX 40 series card below the $1000 US price segment.

NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card: Aiming The RX 7900 XT At $799 US With All The RTX & DLSS3 Goodness!

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card is exactly what everyone expected, a rebadge of the GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card which was unlaunched by the green team owing to its vastly different performance but similar naming scheme. Now, almost two months after it was planned to launch, the GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB RTX 4070 Ti is finally being unveiled. Most of you would find its specs to remain virtually the same as the card it was previously meant to be so let's start there.

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU brings the power and efficiency of the NVIDIA Ada architecture down to $799 Introducing the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU–up to 3X faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, at nearly half the power, thanks to NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture innovations and NVIDIA DLSS 3. GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is perfect for PC gamers looking to max out high refresh rate 1440p monitors that are widely available at great prices and video editors to cut rendering times with dual AV1 encoders. For users with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or GeForce RTX 2080, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti offers a tremendous upgrade. Combined with DLSS 3 technology, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti delivers an incredible 12x relative performance upgrade over the legendary GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Custom cards from NVIDIA AIC partners will be available on January 5, 2023, starting at $799. Please note there is no Founders Edition version.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

As for the performance, NVIDIA heavily emphasizes on the use of RTX & DLSS3 plus the new RT-overdrive mode when comparing the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card with older RTX 30 GPUs. Hence, it is worth waiting for the final reviews which will give you a more apples-to-apples perf comparison.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 'AD104' GPU Block Diagram:

One of the most important aspects of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card will be its price which is currently the lowest of all next-gen graphics cards launched by NVIDIA and AMD. At $799 US, the RTX 4070 Ti is $100 US cheaper than the RX 7900 XT, $200 US cheaper than the 7900 XTX, $400 US lower price than the RTX 4080 and half the price of the RTX 4090 ($1599 US). Whether the card is worth the value remains to be seen but based on the performance figures shown by the green team, we think that the RTX 4070 Ti might just end up being a worthy competitor to the RX 7900 XT & should also offer some big efficiency figures as we have seen on the rest of the Ada Lovelace GPUs.

RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3080 (12 GB) NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Idle (W) 16 21 12 Video Playback (W) 26 27 20 Average Gaming (W) 398 340 226 TGP (W) 450 350 285

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will hit retail shelves on the 5th of January and unlike the rest of the two RTX 40 series cards, the RTX 4070 Ti will not feature any Founders Edition variant but will instead only be available in custom variants. Following is a look at the various custom models for the RTX 4070 Ti which would be available on launch day.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US / 1949 EU $1199 US / 1469 EU $799 US Price (Current) $1599 US / 1859 EU $1199 US / 1399 EU $799 US Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023

