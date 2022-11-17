NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Rumored To Offer RTX 3070 Performance at RTX 3060 Ti Pricing

Lenovo's gaming manager for desktop products has revealed new information regarding the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 To Offer Sweet Spot Gaming Performance & High Efficiency Around $350 US

Based on a statement published by Lenovo's manager, WolStame at Weibo, the company rep has spilled the beans on NVIDIA's next-gen mainstream graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4060. The new graphics card is said to launch next year and will offer a decent performance boost but will have to rely heavily on DLSS and RT performance for bigger gains.

Wolstame: Lenovo China Gaming Desktop Product Planning Manager pic.twitter.com/cnuHAMYcf4 — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) November 17, 2022

Many friends said to wait for 4060, although I don’t know what 4060 looks like, let me make a guess. 1. The performance is 20% stronger than 3060, which is about equal to

3070.

2. The power consumption is lower than that of 3060. It is easier to estimate 150-180w.

3. The price is about 10% higher than that of 3060. The price of 3060ti

4 dlss3 nvemc has been improved

5 618 will be released next year so if my guess is right, there is no need to wait for 4060. I spent more than half a year on 3060ti to buy a 3070 and come back. What’s the point? It’s better to buy a mine now Card 3080 play. Wolstame via Weibo (Machine Translated)

The rumored details suggest that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 would be 20% faster in gaming than the RTX 3060 and would end up around the same as RTX 3070. It is not mentioned if this is standard or the Ti-model of the 3060 that the 4060 has been compared against. The pricing has also been raised by 10% so if we consider the MSRP of the RTX 3060 at $329 US (launch), we can expect a price close to $350 US. That's $50 US cheaper than the RTX 3060 Ti (399 US MSRP), and $150 US cheaper than the RTX 3070 ($499 US MSRP).

It is also highlighted that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will offer great power efficiency with a TGP rating of around 150-180W. Currently, the RTX 3060 is rated at 170W and the Ti model is rated at 200W. So if we end up getting RTX 3070 performance at 150W, that would be a huge boost in gen-over-gen efficiency. Furthermore, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 have proved that TGP figures are the max potential wattage that a graphics chip can consume and both cards don't never hit that figure during gaming workloads.

Lastly, while the 20% performance boost over the RTX 3060 series is small, the card will leverage DLSS 3 and enhanced ray tracing capabilities which would further uplift its performance over its predecessor. The card is expected to go on sale next year around mid-2023 after the launch of the RTX 4070 Ti in early 2023.

News Source: Harukaze5719