NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 & RTX 4050 Mainstream Graphics Cards Show Up At EEC

NVIDIA's mainstream GeForce RTX 4060 & RTX 4050 graphics cards have shown up within the EEC as they were listed by a Chinese graphics card maker.

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 4060 & RTX 4050 For Summer Release, Show Up In EEC Listing

The two unreleased graphics cards were listed in an EEC filing by Shangke Group which currently owns graphics card manufacturers such as MaxSun and Soyo.

Within the EEC listing, one can find the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 mentioned along with the GeForce RTX 4070 (do note that no RTX 4070 Ti or any "Ti" card is mentioned in the listing. Now this listing doesn't mean anything but only points out that NVIDIA's partners are aware of the cards being launched at some point. We know that NVIDIA plans to launch its GeForce RTX 4070 as the next product and that would be followed by the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 if the rumors are to be believed.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 & RTX 4050 graphics cards have been listed at the EEC. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

As for what to expect from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4050, the RTX 4060 Ti is expected to offer a big boost to efficiency with a 160W TGP but the overall performance may not be as good as the high-end parts. The card is said to be close to the GeForce RTX 3070/Ti in performance which is more or less going to be a deciding factor based on its price. So one can expect the GeForce RTX 4060 (Non-Ti) too be closer or slightly slower than an RTX 4060 at around a 130-150W TGP.

For the GeForce RTX 4050, this card is expected to feature the AD107 GPU core and would get a 128-bit bus interface but nothing is set in stone for now. One thing is for sure and that's that NVIDIA has to price these two cards, the GeForce RTX 4060 and the RTX 4050, right! Both of these cards will be positioned in the mainstream segment. The RTX 3050 launched at $249 US & the RTX 3060 launched at $329 US so NVIDIA will have to think twice about increasing the prices on these mainstream cards as that can affect their reception in the mass consumer market at launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-301/300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251/250 PG141-SKU 345/343 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106-350 PG190 SKU *** 34 / 4352 8 GB / 128-but 18 Gbps / 288.0 GB/s 160W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 AD107? TBD TBD TBD TBD ~100W TBD Q3 2023?

News Source: Videocardz