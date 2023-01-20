NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti May Only Be As Fast As The RTX 3070

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti might only be as fast as the GeForce RTX 3070 in gaming as alleged by hardware leaker, Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti To Offer RTX 3070-Levels of Performance But At A Lower Price?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti rumors are picking up pace as we recently started hearing more about its specifications. Now, the first information regarding its gaming performance might have been hinted at by Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Specifications "Rumored":

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is expected to utilize the AD106-350-A1 GPU core, a cut-down version of the full AD106 graphics chip, and based on rumors, it should pack 34 SMs or 4352 CUDA cores, an 8 GB GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps across a 128-bit bus interface, providing the card with 288 GB/s of bandwidth. There's also 32 MB of L2 cache on board the GPU which is an 8x increase over the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Just like the RTX 4070, the RTX 4060 Ti will still make use of the PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR connector since NVIDIA wants to standardize it across the entire lineup. The graphics card will also feature compact PCB designs in both reference and non-reference flavors. The card is expected to run at 160W TGP which would be 20% lower than its predecessor, the RTX 3060 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-301/300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251/250 PG141-SKU 345/343 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106-350 PG190 SKU *** 34 / 4352 8 GB / 128-but 18 Gbps / 288.0 GB/s 160W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023?

=RTX 3070 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) January 19, 2023

Now in terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is said to be equal to or slightly faster than the RTX 3070 which doesn't seem too impressive. We know that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti matches the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 4070 should land in between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. But based on the rumor, the RTX 4060 Ti might drop even below the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3070 Ti. Given its small bus interface, the card might also struggle at higher resolutions and may only be targeted at 1080p or entry-level 1440p performance.

The pricing will also play a big role as the RTX 3070 had an MSRP of $499 US while the RTX 3060 Ti had an MSRP of $399 US. Given that the RTX 4070 Ti has an MSRP of $799 US and the RTX 4070 is going to end up around $599 US, the RTX 4060 Ti may very well end up above $400 US, and if it's anywhere close to the $499 US MSRP of the RTX 3070 while delivering similar or slightly better performance, this won't be that good of a deal for gamers. Unless you really want to get DLSS 3 and all the future tech that NVIDIA has planned for Ada GPUs, the RTX 3070 or even 3070 Ti may look like a better deal.

Well, the good thing is that this is just a rumor for now and the card may reach RTX 3070 Ti levels of performance but we have to wait and see. Let us know what would be the perfect price for the RTX 4060 Ti with these performance levels in the poll and comments below:

