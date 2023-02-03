NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs More Popular Than AMD Radeon RX 7900 On Steam Hardware Survey

The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 and AMD Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs have started showing up on Steam Hardware Survey and it looks like the green side once again leads in popularity amongst gamers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 More Popular Than AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GPUs On Steam Hardware Survey

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs have been amongst the best-sellers list at various retailers ever since they launched. There have been reports that the cards are not selling well but despite what rumors are saying, even cards with poor value such as the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 continue to sell more than their Radeon RX 7900 series competition.

Before talking about the Steam Hardware Survey statistics, we have numbers from MindFactory shared by TechEpiphany which includes the results for the 4th week of 2023. The charts show that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti sold 450 units versus the 390 units that the RX 7900 XT managed to sell. The RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 sold over 200 units in the same week whereas the RX 7900 XTX was only sold to 70 consumers. That's just about 1000 GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards sold versus 460 Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards sold at the retailer and this is Germany's largest retailer where consumers are more inclined towards AMD hardware.

Now coming back to the Steam Hardware Survey, we have the results from the DirectX API where the RTX 4090 now commands 0.24% share, the RTX 4080 with 0.14% share, the RTX 4070 Ti with a 0.05% share, and the Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs yet to show up despite having launched earlier than the RTX 4070 Ti. For comparison, the RTX 3090 Ti has a 0.13% share, the RTX 3090 has a 0.55% share, the 3080 Ti has a 0.77% share, the 3080 has a 1.89% share and the RTX 3070 Ti has a 1.25% share.

Steam Hardware Survey (January 2023):

GPU Name Share (Percentage) Users (Estimated base on 30 Million Concurrent Users) RTX 3060 3.67% 110,1000 RTX 3060 Ti 2.68% 804,000 RTX 3070 2.66% 798,000 RTX 3050 2.42% 726,000 RTX 3080 1.89% 567,000 RTX 3070 Ti 1.25% 375,000 RTX 3080 Ti 0.77% 231,000 RTX 3090 0.55% 165,000 RX 6700 XT 0.47% 141,1000 RX 6600 0.43% 129,000 RX 6600 XT 0.37% 111,000 RTX 4090 0.24% 72,000 RX 6900 XT 0.23% 69,000 RX 6800 XT 0.20% 60,000 RX 6500 XT 0.20% 60,000 RTX 4080 0.14% 42,000 RTX 3090 Ti 0.13% 39,000 RX 6650 XT 0.12% 36,000 RX 6750 XT 0.11% 33,000 RX 6800 0.09% 27,000 RTX 4070 Ti 0.05% 15,000 RX 6950 XT 0.04% 12,000 RX 6400 0.04% 12,000

NVIDIA dominates the Steam charts with a share of 75.03% whereas AMD falls in second place with a 15.31% share and Intel gets the third spot with a 9.42% share which mostly includes integrated GPUs.

Steam can have concurrent online users of around 30 million at any given time which is a fraction of its entire 130+ Million userbases. If we take those 30 million, active users, that's a total of 72,000 RTX 4090 owners on Steam, around 40,000 RTX 4080 owners, and 15,000 RTX 4070 Ti owners. Once again, the Steam Hardware Survey numbers are not representative of global market share but they do provide a good insight into what hardware is more popular amongst gamers & it looks like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series leads the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series by miles on the top PC gaming platform.

