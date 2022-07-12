NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founder Edition Graphics Card Drops To $1599.99 US at BestBuy, 20% Lower Price Than MSRP

NVIDIA launched its flagship AD102-based graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, during the decline of pricing on graphics cards during the first quarter of 2022. During this time, we have seen the cryptocurrency market crashing and an overabundance of RTX 30 series graphics cards. Several strained messages from suppliers complaining of overstocks of GPUs have caused pricing to drop well below the MSRP costs of GPUs. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti debuted in March with estimated retail pricing of $2000. That same card is now selling for $1600, $400 less than the MSRP. That is an enormous cost drop for NVIDIA's best and most efficient premium GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card price drops to $1599, a 20% drop compared to MSRP

One of NVIDIA's official sales partners is the online retailer Best Buy, selling Founders Edition models in the United States. The retailer apparently dropped the cost to attract attention to the card. While that is somewhat true, this is not considered an official price reduction from NVIDIA. The GPU designer authorized Best Buy to reduce the price through a retailer discount allowed by NVIDIA. The question remains, "How long is this pricing going to stick?"

Content Creators Dream GPU The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is an artists’ dream and tailored for advanced creators, allowing them to edit insanely large models, work on production-quality video, or edit in multiple apps at the same time. Rendering in applications such as Blender, Maya or Cinema4D not only requires a more powerful GPU, they require more GPU memory. The RTX 3090 Ti delivers between 42%-102% more performance than the RTX 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX in these rendering apps. And because the RTX 3090 Ti features a massive 24 GB of memory, it can handle datasets that are twice as large as those that fit into the memory footprint of the original RTX 3080 Ti. Video editors will see huge advantages as well. For example, working with 8K RAW projects in DaVinci Resolve featuring REDCODE, Raw (R3D) files uses most of the 10GB of memory available on the original GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Adding a GPU memory-intensive effect such as Temporal Noise reduction, or SpeedWarp retiming can easily exceed the memory available on the RTX 3080 Ti, resulting in out-of-memory errors within the application. Performing the same memory-intensive operations with the RTX 3090 Ti allows editing to continue normally without having to reduce the project complexity.

The same card listed above on Best Buy's website is pictured below on NVIDIA's official website. Readers will notice the pricing of the card above is reduced, while NVIDIA is remaining to keep the cost at MSRP.

The timing of the reduction seems pretty strategic, as September will be the last month when any retailer can sell the maximum amount of RTX 30 series graphics cards outside of this current month. We will then start seeing the launch of RTX 40 series cards, the successor to the current series on the market, which will impact costs even more after the announcement later this year.

