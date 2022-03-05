NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Flagship Graphics Card Allegedly Launches on 29th March, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Cancelled
Reports from Chiphell Forums seem to provide the latest update on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics cards.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Rumored For 29th March Launch While 3070 Ti 16 GB Cancelled
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card was teased back at CES 2022 and the company stated that more information will be coming later that same month. Fast forward three months and we still haven't heard anything from NVIDIA regarding its flagship graphics cards & rumors remain are the best bet at knowing what's happening behind the scenes and causes for the indefinite delay.
The delay is attributed to both the supply of the flagship Ampere GA102 GPU dies and the PCB components. Based on previous reports, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to utilize the PG136C PCB which is an updated version of the RTX 3090 Founders Edition design. According to the latest rumor, NVIDIA is still facing some issues with the memory dies and they are being replaced. We don't know what the specific issue is but the graphics card will feature the fastest GDDR6X dies ever produced with transfer rates of up to 21 Gbps and that too in dual-capacity configurations (2 GB capacity vs 1 GB capacity).
That along with the compliance towards the new PCIe Gen 5 standard means that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be a totally different beast compared to the RTX 3090 Non-Ti but all of these changes have resulted in major delays, something which even NVIDIA didn't expect. Now, it looks like the card is rumored to launch on 29th March which is the end of this month & will be just in time before AMD refreshes its own RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 graphics card lineup with a brand new flagship, the RX 6950 XT, next month.
Besides the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the rumor also states that NVIDIA has now more or less canceled its 16 GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The 16 GB offering was indeed real based on the data we have seen but it looks like NVIDIA doesn't seem to see that big of a demand for the variant and will just wait for the next-gen parts to replace it when they hit shelves around a rumored September 2022 launch.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2 (GA104)
|276mm2
|276mm2 (GA106)
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion (GA104)
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|2560
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|80 / 32
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|80 / 20
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|1777 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|9.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|18.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|72.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|$249 US
|Launch (Availability)
|TBD
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Q1 2022?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|27th January 2022
News Source: HardwareTimes
