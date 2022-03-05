NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Flagship Graphics Card Allegedly Launches on 29th March, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Cancelled

Reports from Chiphell Forums seem to provide the latest update on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Rumored For 29th March Launch While 3070 Ti 16 GB Cancelled

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card was teased back at CES 2022 and the company stated that more information will be coming later that same month. Fast forward three months and we still haven't heard anything from NVIDIA regarding its flagship graphics cards & rumors remain are the best bet at knowing what's happening behind the scenes and causes for the indefinite delay.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 ‘Ada Lovelace’ GPU Configurations Allegedly Leak Out, Over 18,000 Cores For Flagship AD102 GPU

The delay is attributed to both the supply of the flagship Ampere GA102 GPU dies and the PCB components. Based on previous reports, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to utilize the PG136C PCB which is an updated version of the RTX 3090 Founders Edition design. According to the latest rumor, NVIDIA is still facing some issues with the memory dies and they are being replaced. We don't know what the specific issue is but the graphics card will feature the fastest GDDR6X dies ever produced with transfer rates of up to 21 Gbps and that too in dual-capacity configurations (2 GB capacity vs 1 GB capacity).

That along with the compliance towards the new PCIe Gen 5 standard means that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be a totally different beast compared to the RTX 3090 Non-Ti but all of these changes have resulted in major delays, something which even NVIDIA didn't expect. Now, it looks like the card is rumored to launch on 29th March which is the end of this month & will be just in time before AMD refreshes its own RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 graphics card lineup with a brand new flagship, the RX 6950 XT, next month.

Besides the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the rumor also states that NVIDIA has now more or less canceled its 16 GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The 16 GB offering was indeed real based on the data we have seen but it looks like NVIDIA doesn't seem to see that big of a demand for the variant and will just wait for the next-gen parts to replace it when they hit shelves around a rumored September 2022 launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200

Ampere GA103-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106-150

Ampere GA107-300? Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 (GA104) 276mm2 276mm2 (GA106) Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion (GA104) 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion (GA106) CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 2560 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 80 / 32 Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 80 / 20 Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz 1552 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz 1777 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 18.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs 72.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W 130W (GA106)

115W (GA107) Price (MSRP / FE) TBD $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US $249 US Launch (Availability) TBD 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Q1 2022? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 27th January 2022

News Source: HardwareTimes