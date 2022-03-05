  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Flagship Graphics Card Allegedly Launches on 29th March, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Cancelled

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Delay Likely Linked To Full '450W' GA102 GPU Yields, APAC Retailers List Custom Models For Over $4000 US

Reports from Chiphell Forums seem to provide the latest update on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Rumored For 29th March Launch While 3070 Ti 16 GB Cancelled

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card was teased back at CES 2022 and the company stated that more information will be coming later that same month. Fast forward three months and we still haven't heard anything from NVIDIA regarding its flagship graphics cards & rumors remain are the best bet at knowing what's happening behind the scenes and causes for the indefinite delay.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 ‘Ada Lovelace’ GPU Configurations Allegedly Leak Out, Over 18,000 Cores For Flagship AD102 GPU

The delay is attributed to both the supply of the flagship Ampere GA102 GPU dies and the PCB components. Based on previous reports, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to utilize the PG136C PCB which is an updated version of the RTX 3090 Founders Edition design. According to the latest rumor, NVIDIA is still facing some issues with the memory dies and they are being replaced. We don't know what the specific issue is but the graphics card will feature the fastest GDDR6X dies ever produced with transfer rates of up to 21 Gbps and that too in dual-capacity configurations (2 GB capacity vs 1 GB capacity).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER Rumored To Feature Full GA102 GPU With 10752 CUDA Cores & Over 400W TGP

That along with the compliance towards the new PCIe Gen 5 standard means that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be a totally different beast compared to the RTX 3090 Non-Ti but all of these changes have resulted in major delays, something which even NVIDIA didn't expect. Now, it looks like the card is rumored to launch on 29th March which is the end of this month & will be just in time before AMD refreshes its own RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 graphics card lineup with a brand new flagship, the RX 6950 XT, next month.

Besides the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the rumor also states that NVIDIA has now more or less canceled its 16 GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The 16 GB offering was indeed real based on the data we have seen but it looks like NVIDIA doesn't seem to see that big of a demand for the variant and will just wait for the next-gen parts to replace it when they hit shelves around a rumored September 2022 launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200		Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2 (GA104)276mm2276mm2 (GA106)
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion (GA104)13.2 Billion13.2 Billion (GA106)
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 6480 / 32
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 2880 / 20
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1552 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1777 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)TBD24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

News Source: HardwareTimes

