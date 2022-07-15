Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Modded & Tested With 20 GB & 12 GB Memory Capacities

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 15, 2022

YouTuber PRO Hi-Tech recently posted a video showcasing a custom modification of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card with various memory configurations. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 officially comes with 24 GB of memory but the modder showed how well the card performs when limited to 20 GB and 12 GB capacities.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Modded & Tested With 20 GB & 12 GB Memory Configurations, Lower Bandwidth Shows Massive Performance Bottleneck

PRO Hi-Tech tested two custom BIOS settings for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, one featuring 20 GB of capacity with a 320-bit memory bus and the second with 12 GB of capacity and a 192-bit memory bus. The memory speed was the identical set for the two different BIOS options at 19.5 Gbps. The maximum bandwidth of the GPU is limited to between 468 (192-bit) or 780 GB/s (320-bit) from the initial total of 936 GB/s (384-bit).

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA Prepping Price Cuts On High-End GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards: 3090 Ti Drops To $1500 US, 3090 To $1300 US, 3080 Ti To $1099 US, 3080 Under $800 US

Using the 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal synthetic benchmarks and a selection of AAA games, PRO Hi-Tech tested the two custom BIOS settings on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU. To start, the stock NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24 GB scored 18388 points in the Time Spy Graphics test. The next model, sitting at 20 GB, only produced 17686 on the same test, and then limiting it further to 12 GB sits at 13996, losing a total of close to 24% reduction.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 / RTX 3060 Custom Memory Configurations:

2022-07-15_9-44-29
2022-07-15_9-44-49
2 of 9

The 3D TimeSpy and Port Royal benchmark tests concluded that the 12 GB BIOS configuration had the most considerable effect on performance, even with the 20 GB only being five percent slower than standard settings. The BIOS that offered 12 GB with a 192-bit memory bus saw a drop of 76 to 85 percent in performance, while the 20 GB with a 320-bit memory bus saw a loss of as high as 96 percent in commission. This shows the massive memory bandwidth demand that is required for a flagship GPU such as the AD102. The RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090, and RTX 3080 Ti are all spec'd with a 384-bit bus interface and it may explain why no cut-down bus interface was featured on the high-end graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 / RTX 3060 Custom Memory Benchmarks:

2022-07-15_9-46-18
2022-07-15_9-46-06
2022-07-15_9-45-56
2022-07-15_9-45-39
2022-07-15_9-46-39
2022-07-15_9-46-56
2022-07-15_9-47-11
2022-07-15_9-47-24
2 of 9

In another test by PRO Hi-Tech, the tech outlet used an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 custom BIOS that usually arrives with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 192-bit bus. The custom BIOS limits the graphic memory to 4 GB and shrinks the bus to 128-bit. The GeForce RTX 3060 also sees a reduction in GPU performance with 18% lower FPS in games but also consumes better power due to disabled VRAM dies, same is the case with the high-end cards. These custom BIOS can be found in various Russian and Chinese forums but I don't know why someone would use them just to see lower performance in games.

News Sources: VideoCardz, PRO Hi-Tech on YouTube

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3060
USD 430
GeForce RTX 3090
USD 1,450
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
USD 1,920

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order