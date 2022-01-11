NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card Pre-Orders Start Today, EVGA’s FTW3 Ultra Triple Slot Custom Model Pictured

In a few hours, NVIDIA will make its GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB graphics card official and retailers around the world will start taking pre-orders for the latest Ampere custom models.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card Pre-Orders Starts Today, First Custom Model From EVGA Pictured

As reported in our exclusive , the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB graphics card is going to be unveiled today. The latest Ampere graphics card is going to add more memory, more cores & feature slightly better performance that would be almost 90-95% of the RTX 3080 Ti at lower pricing. Pre-Orders for the card will begin at 6 AM PST or 15:00 CET. This is also confirmed through the French retailer, Material.net's tweet.

⏱️ Bonjour Twitter ! Es-tu prêt pour l'arrivée de la carte graphique RTX 3080 12 Go ? Elle débarque à 15h00 et il n'y en aura pas pour tout le monde ! ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/MsRgpFgOQB — Materiel.net (@materielnet) January 11, 2022

In addition to the pre-orders, there will be several custom models for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB graphics card available. One such model from EVGA, their RTX 3080 12 GB FTW3 Ultra, has been leaked by Videocardz. The new variant rocks a massive triple-slot cooler with triple 8-pin input for power that supplements the 350W TDP. The card is expected to rock some serious horsepower but will also cost an extra over the RTX 3080 10 GB models.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB FTW3 Ultra Graphics Card (Image Credits: Videocardz):





NVIDIA RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card - What To Expect From The Latest Ampere

For the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, NVIDIA is expected to have enabled a total of 70 SM units which results in a total of 8960 CUDA cores, a 3% increase over the standard RTX 3080. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card is suggested to have a TDP of 350W.

In terms of memory, the updated GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 12 GB of memory and that too is the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 912 GB / s or a 20% increase over the 10 GB variant.

The reception of this card mostly depends on its pricing. While the MSRP of $ 699 US was never true for the GeForce RTX 3080, the same can be expected for the 12 GB variant. It will slide between the RTX 3080 10 GB and RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB graphics card so expect around $ 899- $ 999 US as an MSRP & realistic pricing should be expected over $ 1500 US. As for performance, the card may end up being really close to the RTX 3080 Ti at a lower price point.