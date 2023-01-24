NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X Speeds Past Overclocked GDDR6 Variant In Tests

With the limited availability of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti — released last October — we have not seen much coverage in the media on performance compared to other graphics cards, including the GDDR6 variant from the company. Recently, ITHardware gained access to a KFA2/GALAX RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X OC graphics card and tested its performance against GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X Graphics Card Is Faster Than 3060 Ti With Overclocked GDDR6 Memory

Looking at the information gathered from the Polish technology site, there are minimal differences between the GPUs. In fact, from a performance standard, the newer GDDR6X model performs between one to two percent more efficiently than its GDDR6 variant card. However, it should be pointed out that even when the GDDR6 memory on the previous card is overclocked, the GDDR6X variant still flies ahead.

Image source: IT Hardware via VideoCardz.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X utilizes the GA104 GPU, packed with 4864 CUDA cores, which is identical to the RTX 3060 Ti variant. The GDDR6 model offers 14 Gbps memory dies, while the newer card offers 19 Gbps memory dies. The card also sips in a higher power but that should be expected since the GDDR6X variant also offers higher bandwidth.

The graphics card that was compared to the KFA2/GALAX RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X OC graphics card was the ASUS RTX 3060 Ti TUF GPU. The ASUS graphics card comes factory-overclocked and offers a peak boost clock of up to 1755 MHz. Regarding a great comparison model, it is possible it was the closest GPU model that they could compare with the new RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X model.

Image source: IT Hardware via VideoCardz.

The KFA2/GALAX RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X OC GPU is shown to boost to 1815 MHz, with the memory being pushed to 1263 MHz with a locked TDP on the GPU. Overall, the calculated performance changes from one to two percent and jumps another four to six percent, allowing this card to outperform the older variant. We have two of these new GDDR6X cards at our disposal & we'll be showcasing our own test results soon.

News Sources: VideoCardz, IT Hardware