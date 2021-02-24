NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is on its way to hit the retail shelves this week but its first benchmarks have already leaked out. The graphics card has been one of the leakiest ones in the 30 series family with the product being sold in the retail market and even in the resale segment weeks prior to its launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Up To 19% Faster Than RTX 2060, On Par With RTX 2070 SUPER In AOTS Benchmarks

The performance results for NVIDIA's GeForce TX 3060 graphics cards have leaked out within the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark. The benchmark is known to favor NVIDIA cards heavily since it's been optimized around them although that wasn't always the case and AMD cards delivered a whole lot better performance than NVIDIA counterparts during the initial launch of the title due to their superior DX12 Async Compute capabilities at the time but things have changed a lot since the Pascal and Turing generations.

More And More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060s Are Making Their Way Into The Resale Market Prior To The Official Launch

As for the performance results, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 scored up to 6800 points with a max FPS of 69.8 at 1080p using the Crazy preset. There are actually two entries with the other one being a lesser score of 6600 points and an average framerate of 77.5 FPS. It is speculated that the 1st one could be an overclocked entry while the second one could be a stock result.





Videocardz managed to compile the results of several GeForce RTX 30 and GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards to compare against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The graphics card is up to 19% faster than its predecessor and up to 9% faster than the RTX 2070. This should put it on par with the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is up to 20% faster than the RTX 3060 and that makes sense due to its higher core count and wider memory interface.

Overall, the graphics card performs well at its price point of $329 US compared to the RTX 2070 SUPER which was $499 US at launch and also offers a higher VRAM capacity of 12 GB compared to 8 GB on the Turing card. However, we have seen the card is listed for around $500 US in several retail outlets.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card Specifications - GA106 GPU & 12 GB GDDR6 Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card lies the GA106 GPU. The GA106 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA106 GPU is the third gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Custom Model Prices Unveiled – ASUS Models Start at $489.99, MSI at $484.99 & ZOTAC at $499.99 US

The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.







For the GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 28 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 3584 CUDA cores, 112 TMUs. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The graphics card has a TDP of 170W.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3060 comes packed with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. The memory runs across a 192-bit bus wide interface and features an effective clock speed of 15.00 Gbps which delivers a cumulative bandwidth of 360 GB/s which is slightly higher bandwidth than the RTX 2060 6 GB model & you also end up with twice the memory while Ampere's brand new compression architecture makes sure that the GPU isn't bandwidth starved.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBC 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBC 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 3584 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 13 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 101 TOPs 192 TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 16 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 384 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 170W 175W 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $329 US $399 US $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) 25th February 2021 2nd December 2020 29th October 2020 17th September 2020 24th September 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB graphics card launches on the 25th of February at 6 AM Pacific Time. The graphics card will be positioned against AMD's Radeon RX 6700 6 GB graphics card & will be offering performance close to the RTX 2070 SUPER.

News Source: Leak