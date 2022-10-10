Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB Graphics Card Also Receives A GDDR6X Makeover

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 10, 2022, 03:17 AM EDT
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Also Receives A GDDR6X Makeover

Retailer Lenovoshop, located in Slovakia, has listed an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card featuring 8 GB GDDR6X memory. The GPU differs from the previous graphics card in the United Kingdom since it is a non-Ti variant. However, the memory amount on this card is surprising, as the last rumor about the RTX 3060 non-Ti graphics card was that it would come with reduced 8 GB capacities.

A new variant to the custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card appears with a boosted GDDR6X memory specification

The speculation surrounding the updated memory module is that it would offer the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Non-Ti graphics card both higher memory bandwidths and faster speeds. Additionally, the TDP would also increase.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 & AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT, 7900 XT, 7800 XT, 7700 XT Graphics Cards Listed By Enermax
The Lenovoshop listing for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 12GB GDDR6X GPU. Image source: Lenovoshop
The Lenovoshop listing for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 12GB GDDR6X GPU. Image source: Lenovoshop

The Lenovo NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6X GPU features 3,584 CUDA cores with a boost clock frequency of up to 1,780 MHz. Also, the maximum power consumption of the graphics card is 170W.

Another inconsistency from the Slovakian retailer is the GDDR6X memory frequencies. Standard GDDR6X offers memory frequencies starting at 19 Gbps to as high as 21 Gbps. Looking at the differences between the initial NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 non-Ti model and the one released from Lenovo, the boost clock is three MHz faster than NVIDIA's GPU.

Specifications for the Lenovo NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 12GB GDDR6X GPU. Image source: Lenovoshop.
Specifications for the Lenovo NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 12GB GDDR6X GPU. Image source: Lenovoshop .

While it remains to be clarified if the information listed by the retailer is correct, it is possible that Lenovo replaced the original memory with the upgraded GDDR6X standard.

Also, the Lenovoshop retailer does not mention pricing, but when researching the card on the Internet, third-party sellers on the website Newegg sell the GPU for $589.18 and $675, while Provantage sells the same card for $546.02. These prices are currently elevated, as the standard NVIDIA-branded RTX 3060 has an estimated MSRP of £369, or $408.56. There is some speculation that the pricing could be a derivative of the recent Ethereum changes that have caused many crypto miners to sell their hardware to make back their ROI or return on investment.

