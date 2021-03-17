NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Features 2560 & RTX 3050 Features 2048 CUDA Cores With Ampere GA107 GPU

Specifications of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards have leaked out along with their first benchmarks. The specifications & benchmarks were leaked within the Geekbench database and tested on unreleased laptops featuring Intel's Tiger Lake-H processors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti & GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs Spotted - Feature GA107 GPU With 2560 & 2048 CUDA Cores, Respectively

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 series would include both the Ti and Non-Ti variants. The two GPUs that were spotted are laptop variants but we have seen that laptop Ampere variants feature same core specifications as the desktop variants. The GeForce RTX 3050 series will also be utilizing the Ampere GA107 GPU which has yet to make an appearance on the desktop or laptop segment. The GPUs have shown up in Samsung laptops featuring the Tiger Lake-H (45W) CPUs, namely the Core i7-11800H and the Core i5-11400H.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Hash Rate Limiter Bypassed, No Driver or BIOS Mod Required – Delivers Around 50 MH/s In Ethereum Cryptocurrency Mining

Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti features 20 SMs or 2560 CUDA Cores. This should be the full-fat GA107 GPU configuration. The GPU was running at a maximum clock of 1.03 GHz and also features 4 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 128-bit bus interface. NVIDIA is likely to feature 12 Gbps memory modules so we can expect a total bandwidth of 192 GB/s. The GPU should have a TGP of sub-100W. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Non-Ti variant features 16 SM units or 2048 CUDA cores. The GPU was running at a maximum frequency of 1.06 GHz. These are most likely the laptop-tuned clocks and we can expect higher in the desktop parts which will hit the retail segment in the coming months.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107? GA106 GA104-770 GA104-775 SMs TBA 30 40 48 CUDA Cores TBA 3840 5120 6144 Base Clock TBA 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1245 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1710 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 192 GB/s 288 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s TGP 60W? 60-115W 80-125W 80-150W+ Configurations Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Launch 1H 2021? Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021

As for performance, in OpenCL, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is about as fast as the Radeon RX 5600 XT and the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The GeForce RTX 3050 is about as fast as the GTX 1080. The Non-Ti variant is also slightly faster than the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER which is what it replaces by the time of launch. Also, this is just OpenCL performance and the Ampere architecture offers a huge increase in performance in OpenCL & Vulkan APIs so average performance in DirectX titles would be slightly lower.

The other key feature is that the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is listed as an "RTX" variant. Previously, ray tracing was kept exclusive to **60 series graphics cards and above but this changes with Ampere and now we can get ray tracing on entry-level graphics cards too. However, the pricing of the GPU will be higher with the RTX 3050 Ti expected to be set at around $229-$279 US while the RTX 3050 will cost just slightly below the sub-$200 US range.

It seems like neither NVIDIA nor AMD will have a decent sub-$150 US solution this generation but that remains to be seen. As for TGP, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is expected to feature a 60W design and is expected to make use of the GA107 GPU. Intel's Tiger Lake-H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series mobility GPU-based laptops are going to start at around $999 US pricing so expect it to be quite popular amongst mainstream gamers who require portable and budget-friendly gaming solutions.

News Sources: TUM_APISAK #1 , #2