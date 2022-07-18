NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM Graphics Cards Feature Lower Cores Than The DIY Parts

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card is the most entry-level Ampere solution you can find in the current generation of the RTX 30 series lineup but it looks like the OEM version features cut-down specifications compared to the DIY variant.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM Comes With 10% Lower Cores Compared To The DIY Graphics Card
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card comes in two variants, a GA106, and a GA107 model. Both models retain the same basic specifications such as 2506 CUDA cores, 80 TMUs, & 32 ROPs. Each variant features an 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 128-bit wide bus interface at 14 Gbps speeds for 224 GB/s bandwidth.
Now, a new OEM variant of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card has appeared in China (via ITHome) which comes with a cut-down GA106 GPU core. This variant features 2304 Cores & a lower TMU / ROP count. The graphics card also rocks lower clock speeds of 1.51 GHz base (vs 1.55 GHz base) and a 1.76 GHz boost (versus 1.78 GHz boost) clock. The memory specification is kept intact & the card also rocks a single 8-pin connector to supplement its 130-ish watt TGP. Based on the cut-down specs, we can expect around 5-10% lower performance.
Users should be cautious of such OEM components with cut-down specifications as they can get lower performance for the product that has the same identical name as the full part. Currently, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM only seems to be selling in Asian markets in OEM PC Builds but the pricing is said to be nearly the same as the DIY version which offers better specifications. The fact that NVIDIA and its OEM partners decided to keep the same naming scheme and not differentiate between the OEM and DIY parts is very misleading to consumers. This can be a tactic to put bad GA106 dies under the so-called 'GeForce RTX 3050' and sell them to clueless buyers to get rid of additional inventory.
We advise you to check in with the OEM before purchasing any PC built with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The current price drop may lure customers in purchasing a slower graphics card than what they had hoped for.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2 (GA104)
|276mm2
|276mm2 (GA106)
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion (GA104)
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|2560
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|80 / 32
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|80 / 20
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|1777 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|9.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|18.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|72.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|$249 US
|Launch (Availability)
|29th March 2022?
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Cancelled?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|27th January 2022
